Citizens demand justice in the US USA for the murder of George Floyd. (Free Press Photo: .)

The autopsy ordered by the family of George Floyd, the black man who died a week ago at the hands of a white police officer when he was detained in Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA), confirms that he died of “suffocation due to pressure. sustained ”.

According to that medical report, “there was a compression of the neck and back that led to a lack of blood supply to the brain,” Floyd said, the victim’s family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, at a press conference.

The coroners add in their report that “weight on the back, handcuffs and posture were contributing factors because they paralyzed the ability of Mr. Floyd’s diaphragm to function.”

Passers-by at the scene of the incident recorded with their mobile cameras a video in which police Derek Chauvin is seen pressing Floyd’s neck with one knee for almost nine minutes and his complaints that he could not breathe .

The results of the family-ordered autopsy differ from the report of Floyd’s preliminary medical examination that was included in the complaint against Chauvin, who was arrested last week and charged with third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter.

In several US cities In the USA, they have protested the death of George Floyd. (Free Press Photo: .)

That autopsy found “no physical findings to support the diagnosis of traumatic suffocation or strangulation.”

In addition, the document hinted that some physical problems with Floyd, such as heart and arterial ailments combined with the immobilization that the police did to him and some “potential narcotic in his system” contributed to his death.

Floyd’s murder has sparked a series of protests and riots, which started in Minneapolis and then spread across the country.

During the press conference in which the results of the autopsy ordered by the family were reported, it was also announced that a wake would be installed in Houston (Texas), where his family lives, next Monday, June 8, and that at The following day, Tuesday, the funeral will be held.

But earlier, this Thursday, June 4, funerals will be celebrated in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided when he passed away, and also in North Carolina – where he was born – on Saturday, June 6.