The autopsy confirms that Cristina Ramos, who disappeared in León, took her own life

The autopsy performed on the body of Cristina Ramos Centeno, the 34-year-old girl found dead this Saturday after two days missing, has confirmed that the woman committed suicide, as reported this Sunday by the Sub-delegation of the Government of León.

The Body She was found this Saturday morning in the lands of La Aldea de la Valdoncina, in the municipality of Valverde de la Virgen, in the capital’s alfoz, next to the train tracks, outside the area where they had been looking for her since last Thursday. when the family reported her missing.

Sources around the young woman consulted have specified that she was wearing a time in medical treatment because she was very affected by the separation from her partner after having suffered a recent episode of sexist violence.

The woman had also obtained a Restraining order for your ex-partner.

Cristina Ramos, a native of the Zamora town of Tábara, disappeared on Thursday in the town where he lived, Montejos del Camino, in León, after dropping off his son at school after which he went out for a ride on his bicycle.

It was some hunters who found their Dead body in the surroundings of the train tracks of La Aldea de la Valdoncina, about five kilometers from Montejos.