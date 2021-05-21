The autonomy record of a hydrogen car is broken: 887 km!

Enlarge

ACD May 21, 2021

The hydrogen Hyundai Nexo FCEV has achieved a new range record by traveling 887.5 km on a single tank.

887.5 kilometersAccording to the on-board computer itself, it is the distance traveled by a Hyundai Nexo with a single hydrogen tank. This brand represents a new record, surpassing the 778 km established by this same model in 2019.

The person in charge of this new brand has been the Australian rally driver from Hyundai, Brendan Reeves, after driving a conventional Hyundai Nexo, without any preparation, through the fields of Essendon, in Melbourne (Australia).

The trip lasted 13 hours and six minutes

Data of the Hyundai Nexo that has achieved the autonomy record

Enlarge

During the journey, the Nexus consumed a total of 6.27 kg of hydrogen, at a rate of 0.706 kg / 100 km. It purified 449,100 liters of air on the trip, enough for 33 adults to breathe in one day.

According to Hyundai, the trip lasted 13 hours and six minutes at a 66.9 km / h average speed. The Nexo’s low fuel warning came on for the first time at 686 km, with more than 200 km of range from that point. While the fuel reserve light began to flash at 796 km, with 90 km of real autonomy remaining.

These kilometers traveled exceed the 778 that the aeronaut Bertrand Piccard achieved two years ago. It is striking that this hydrogen SUV has an approved autonomy of 666 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle and that the 887.5 kilometers that were made official are below the 903.4 km measured by a GPS unit installed in the Nexus or Google Maps, which indicated that Reeves had traveled 905 km on a single hydrogen tank.

As Reeves notes, “I constantly checked the efficiency reading of the Nexo to maximize the distance it was getting per kilo of hydrogen. I discovered that using rally driving techniquesLike looking as far down the road as possible, as well as tips that I have learned from my father to drive a truck efficiently over long distances, it is actually possible to go far beyond the official range of the Nexus.

The Hyundai Nexo is equipped with a 120 kW (163 hp) electric motor and a small 1.56 kWh battery and in Spain it is marketed by 72,850 euros.