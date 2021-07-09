The autonomy of the MacBook M1 is so good, that Apple believed that there was a failure in the battery indicator of macOS

Battery life is one of the highlights of the MacBook Pro with M1 chip. In our tests, the Apple team achieved excellent results in terms of autonomy. Better, even, than the MacBook Pro with an Intel processor. Something similar happened to Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of marketing, when he began testing the first MacBook Pro with M1.

Borchers has told Toms’ Guide, a portal specialized in technology that has awarded an award to the M1 chip, that the MacBook battery Pro it was so good, they thought the macOS battery meter wasn’t working.

“When we looked at that first system and the battery didn’t move, we thought, ‘Oh man, that’s a mistake, the battery indicator is broken,'” says Bob Borchers. “No, that’s how it’s supposed to be,” laughed Tim Milet, Apple’s vice president of platform architecture.

The aforementioned source confirmed that the test results performed on the MacBook Pro (M1) showed a web browsing duration of 16 hours and 25 minutes. The same model with an Intel processor managed 10 hours and 21 minutes. Apple highlights on its website that MacBook Pro M1 gets up to 17 hours of battery life.

The transition from Intel to Apple Silicon on MacBooks began with the development of Rosetta 2

Bob Borchers and Tim Milet took the opportunity to talk about Rosetta 2, the platform that allows you to run apps developed for Intel processors, on computers with Apple Silicon. He stressed that the intention of the Apple team was to be able to run Rosetta 2 without problems, before beginning the transition from Apple Silicon processors “… That was a big part of the transition story … everything worked as expected,” Milet commented.

Both executives were reluctant to give details about a future generation of Apple Silicon processors, but hinted that they will arrive performance-related improvements. “It’s a natural place for us to look, to work closely with our Metal team and our team of developers. We love the challenge,” Milet responded regarding some users’ demands on gaming performance on Macs.

Currently, Apple has four computers in the Mac range with an M1 chip. In the coming months, the company could announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which would include an M1x chip with higher performance than the current generation. The M2 chip could arrive in 2022, along with a renewed MacBook Air.

