The Autonomous University of Madrid awards its communications to Orange | News | Communications

The Autonomous University of Madrid awards its communications to Orange.

The Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) has awarded Orangethe contract of their fixed and mobile communications with the aim of digitizing and modernizing the internal management of the services provided by its different faculties and the Higher Polytechnic School.

The UAM currently has more than 42,000 students and 2,600 professors

The contract, with a duration of five years (including one year extension) and valued at more than one million euros, contemplates the development of a solution adapted to the specific needs of the institution, and that encompasses its fixed communications –evolving your voice services from analog to digital– and mobiles.

The operator will provide these services:

–Fixed extensions of voice over IP, which benefit from the convergence between fixed and mobile through a SIP Trunk network managed with fiber optic technology. This implementation of the infrastructure translates into a greater flexibility when managing mass communications that are carried out in the environment of the university activity and provides a simpler operation. In addition, the solution is ready for future capacity expansion needs, guarantees redundancy and seamlessly integrates communications. multichannel, while ensuring the availability of increasingly demanding and quality services.

–Mobile devices and lines for communications between university employees, which mostly include both voice and data.

-And one SMS sending platform to cover the messaging needs between the institution and the students, making it possible to manage bulk SMS in a simple and efficient way.

About this project, Íñigo Polo, Director of Public Administrations and Digital Services of Orange Spain, has highlighted, “the firm commitment of the company to become a benchmark partner in the educational field when supporting the main Spanish educational entities on the road to digitizing their services. In an increasingly connected society, this modernization of communications and connectivity is key in the service that our centers provide to students, helping them prepare for an increasingly global and demanding future of work ”.