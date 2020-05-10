The autonomous communities and cities have received from the Government more than 96 million units of sanitary material, specifically 96,012,118, against COVID-19 between March 10 and May 5.

As reported today by the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Public Function, the most numerous items are those referring to masks with nearly 61.5 million units, followed by nitrile gloves with almost 28 million units and diagnostic equipment Rapid Extraction and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) kits, exceeding 4.2 million units.

The Government, adds the note, has also distributed among the 19 autonomous cities and towns almost 750,000 units of leggings, aprons and other accessories, more than 627,000 divers, more than 495,000 units of hydroalcoholic solutions, 313,500 disposable gowns and almost 218,500 protective glasses. .

The Autonomous Communities (CCAA) that have received the greatest number of materials are the Community of Madrid, with about 23.2 million units, followed by Catalonia, with more than 19 million units, and Andalusia, which exceeds 8.8 million units of sanitary supplies.

For its distribution, the Executive, through all the government’s delegations and subdelegations, has the collaboration of the Army, the National Police, the units attached to the National Police, the Civil Guard, the various autonomous police forces, and the Customs Surveillance Service, the Port Police and members of the Border Inspection Points (PIF).

Likewise, the Government has the involvement of all the provincial councils and all the local entities of the country and their police, the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), the island councils and councils and the help of Spain’s Civil Protection, Spanish Red Cross and the non-profit association “Stop and Help” (DYA), among others.