The Autonomous Communities do not learn from the Moves Plan: none have implemented it yet

This situation does not prevent individuals and the self-employed from generating the right to collect aid for the purchase of electric vehicles, but it hurts companies.

Electric Citroën C4 manufactured in Stellantis Madrid.Antonio Heredia April 10 The deadline to access the Moves III Development Plan opens The management of the aid plan, in the hands of the Autonomous Communities

When last year, the Government launched the second edition of the Plan Moves to help the purchase of electrified vehicles, about the Kingdom of Taifas, which is Spain, was clearly exposed.

There were Autonomous Communities, such as Madrid or Catalonia, that hurried and soon ran out of aid and then had to wait until this year for the funds to be expanded; and there were others, many, that took months to open the window. Some, such as Extremadura, did not publish the call until 2021, when the official deadline for it expired in mid-September.

The Moves III has not started better. The regulations that regulate these aids were published in the BOE on April 14 and gave three months for the Autonomous Communities, Ceuta and Melilla to launch their respective programs. In the absence of a month, none have.

The granting of aid by the communities, and the allocation of funds to them according to the population and not the real market, have always been criticized by the sector. But it is immovable after a sentence of the Supreme court.

The Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE), which is the one that coordinates the plan and contributes the money, has wanted to send a reassuring message. “They are working on the processing of their respective calls,” he pointed out, in addition to recalling that a much of the potential beneficiaries will not be affected for the delays.

Yes and no. Because, indeed, individuals, neighborhood communities, the self-employed and the Administration will have the right to receive the aid for those vehicles -or recharging points- acquired or installed as of April 10, as established by the Government. But it is also true that the process to apply for the subsidy will not begin to count until the CCAA opens the corresponding window. And then, there will come a journey of up to six months to receive money that the buyer has to advance. And it is not little: until 7,000 euros for a 100% electric car and 5,000 euros for a plug-in hybrid, provided that a vehicle with seven or more years is deregistered. If it is not done, the amount drops to 4,500 and 2,500 euros, respectively.

Right now just Hyundai Y MG They are solving this obstacle by advancing the grant money, with 0% credits to their clients.

Instead, the situation becomes complicated when the applicant for the aid is a company. Apart from the fact that the maximum amounts are lower, the right to the subsidy is not generated until the operation to be subsidized is registered in the system. This fact, as the Aedive association recalled, is causing many companies to slow down their purchases. That or benefit from the Moves II Plan is still in force in your region, but which is much more stingy.

It is not a minor question: companies have bought 38% of the 360,000 new cars and 4x4s this year, almost at the same level as individuals. And in the specific case of renting, this channel has acquired one in three electric cars.

At least in Moves III and chastened by what happened with the previous plan, the IDAE will have tools to tie the CCAA short. Thus, it will review the execution of the plan at six, 12 and 15 months in case they need an expansion of funds. Or to demand that they return up to half of them if they do not reach a high degree of commitment. The fact is that those review periods began to run on April 14 …

