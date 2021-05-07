The autonomies ask to put AstraZeneca to those under 60 years of age before the thousands of unused doses

Regional governments face a new problem regarding vaccination as it has been postponed four more weeks deciding at what age to vaccinate with AstraZeneca.

Right now, these doses they can only be injected to those over 60 years of age. Given the number of vials that have reached Spain, the regional presidents warn that vaccines are beginning to run out.

The national government does not allow inoculation with AstraZeneca to people under 60 years of age, who are the next group that would have to start getting immunized.

The Junta de Andalucía has ensured that it has a surplus of 150,000 vaccines found in the fridge.

But it is not the only one. Next week it is also expected that Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, the Valencian Community and the Community of Madrid will be in the same circumstances, having managed to vaccinate with the first dose almost 100% to the population between 60 and 70 years old.

The Extremaduran government has assured El Mundo that “for age groups under 59, available vaccines will be administereds. And we will do that shortly. ”

Murcia is also waiting with 70,000 doses not inoculated. But in this case, due to the impediment of the second dose with AstraZeneca.

Catalonia, Castilla y León and Galicia have also joined this request to eliminate the age limit in 60 years although they have not yet had surplus problems.