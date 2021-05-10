the autonomies allow the youngest to choose the day to get vaccinated

Five months after the Covid vaccination process began, there are many elements that are changing. There are not only many more dose than in the first quarter of the year, but also age decreases of the population that has to be immunized. These two elements have led, in turn, to another change that, although some communities began weeks ago, is accentuated now that the younger population is being immunized: if before it was necessary to wait for the health system to call to make an appointment, more and more autonomies are already opening the door for it to be the other way around, let the citizens call to ask for the time, as long as they are in the corresponding age group.

Immunization of the population between 50 and 59 years old it has just started or is about to start in the different communities. And this has been the starting gun so that for example Andalusia the system has changed, from waiting to be summoned to being able to make an appointment.

From Thursday, Andalusians 57, 58 and 59 years old can make an appointment to receive their first dose of vaccine, for telephone, on the website of the Andalusian Health System or through a health application. The time will be given according to the doses of vaccine available and this system will only be valid for the first appointment, since the second will depend on the interval established for the vaccine that has been used – Pfizer (21 days) or Modern (28) – .

Andalusian Health sources point out that the goal is to go moving towards a system in which citizens ask for their appointment, something that will be progressively easier as more vaccines arrive and the population becomes younger and younger. They hope that this moment will arrive between the end of May or June.

“Until now, they were people who did not have much more to do, in quotes, than wait to be called for vaccination “, reason in another community, also in line with the idea of ​​going towards a system in which the citizen is the one who requests his appointment, taking into account that each time he will be younger and it will be more complicated than the assigned shift match the “agenda” of the person in question.

In any case, not in all communities the change of system has to do with age. The Madrid’s community was the first that allowed to make an appointment, but in this case people over 70 years, that as of Easter they could call their health center to request an appointment for the vaccine.

According to the SATSE Nursing Union, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León and Asturias they maintain the procedure that it is the health centers who summon patients to be vaccinated. This is also the case in Valencian Community and in Murcia, where it continues to be notified by phone or text message, despite the fact that vaccination is also beginning among people between 50 and 59 years of age.

However, the possibility of requesting an appointment or mixed systems like the one that, for example, exists in Navarre, where there is a hybrid mechanism according to which the health system sends a message for the person to call and choose an appointment between several days that are offered. The use of the telephone is also possible for those who have been “hung up” and have not been vaccinated at the time of their age group

Similarly, in Aragon You can make an appointment through an application, depending on the age ranges you are vaccinating.

The islands have also aimed to give more initiative to citizens in the vaccination process. For several weeks, the Canarian population born since 1957 (63 or 64 years old) can call 012 to make an appointment. On Balearics, who have between 60 and 69 years must request an appointment online through the BitCita system and, those who do not have those computer skills, can request help in pharmacies. This age cohort will be the last to be called in this archipelago because from then on the population will no longer be called to be vaccinated.