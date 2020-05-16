The government is evaluatingmaintain aid for the purchase of vehicles, including diesel, as a consequence of the impact of the crisis in the automobile sector. The principle of “technological neutrality” seems to gain weight in the short term within the Executive asa blow to reality in the face of the serious impact on salesthat the confinement and the state of alarm in the last weeks have had in the sector. The Secretary General for Industry,Raúl Blanco, came to advocate this week for the launch ofa “powerful” state plan for aid to the purchase of vehicles with these premises, which would implyinclude diesel and gasolinea, hitherto excluded from the incentive plans in force, Europa Press reported.

The four big employers in the sector-Anfac, Sernauto, Faconauto and Ganvam– They have increased pressure on the Executive to agree on a shock plan that includes supply measures, to promote investment, and demand. The current aid plan, theMoves, only provides aid for the purchase of electric or gas vehicles and for electric recharging infrastructures. The Government is expected to transfer this sentiment from the sector this Friday in Brussels, given that support measures for the automobile sector must be coordinated within the framework of the European Union. In discussion is a moratorium on regulations affecting the sector (including environmental objectives), given the possibility of delays and non-compliance due to the general closure of the factories and the normal activity of the approval authorities.

The president of Anfac,José Vicente de los Mozos, stressed this week the importance of articulatingan incentive planto accelerate the renovation of the mobile fleet and thus help reduce emissions, and defended that for every euro invested in the engine, it returns between 1.5 and 1.8 euros, because by selling more, more is collected and more is produced, which that allows to remove workers from the erte.

José López-Tafall, CEO of Anfac, highlighted at a meeting organized by the manufacturers of electric vehicles Aelec the need tocoordinate and make the decarbonisation of the economy compatible with the interests of the sectorindustry: “The automotive industry will be the protagonist of the decarbonisation effort of this decade and we must work with society as a whole to help meet the objectives of reducing CO2 and pollutant emissions. But the way out of this crisis it must be compatible and promote these emission reduction objectives with the need to protect our jobs and avoid aggravating the economic crisis. ” In any case, promoting the sale of vehicles in stock, including diesel, should not invalidate the transformation “towards the new mobility of the future, electrified and connected,” added López-Tafall.

According to the consultantDeloitte“The recovery of the automobile sector will come mainly marked by the offers of manufacturers and the lower propensity of the consumer for public transport.” An increase in offers should lead to a reduction in the stock of unsold vehicles.

Spanish dealers have lost 92 million euros in the two monthsfull of confinement only for the depreciation of your vehicle stock, according to Autobiz data collected by Sumauto, specialist in vertical automotive portals, which groups Autocasión and AutoScout24, which move six out of ten used cars in the professional sector in our country . However, Spain is not the only country that has suffered the consequences of the closure of physical dealerships during the state of alarm, sincethe complete stoppage of activity for sixty days in the seven main European markets(Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain) represents estimated losses of up to € 1 billion in their residual values.

.