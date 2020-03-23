The automotive industry paralyzed its production and concerns were added to a sector that had been hit

The automotive industry has been paralyzed since the announcement of compulsory social isolation decreed by the Government until March 31. From the sector, there has not yet been an evaluation of the economic impact of the measure.

“We are complying with all the measures announced by the Government, as in the industry in general, with the known exceptions for health and food,” Telam was told by the Association of Automotive Manufacturers (Adefa).

As for the economic damage that this situation would generate, from Adefa they have not yet been evaluated. And regarding the labor scenario for the sector, they indicated that “some technical definitions are expected from the ministries of Labor, Productive Development, as well as from the AFIP and Customs.”

“The executives continue to hold meetings, through digital channels, to analyze the situation picture in detail,” said Adefa. In the dialogues held with national and provincial officials, no financial aid was discussed or requested.

More than 650,000 people work in the 12 terminals that make cars in the country: 200,000 are direct jobs and the remaining 450,000 are indirect..

According to data from the Association of Automotive Dealers of the Argentine Republic (Acara), This month 17,739 vehicles (cars, light and heavy commercials) were patented. In this way, sales fell 36% compared to February, the previous month, and 54.7% compared to March last year.

“Activity levels until March 15 suggested a scenario with a drop of less than 20% by 2020, but not knowing the extent of the fall in general economic activity due to the coronavirus epidemic, it is impossible to predict how the year will end ”, explained Ricardo Salomé, President of Acara.

“We must spend these weeks with special attention to the health of our population, the time will come to rethink, along with the factories and the union, the incentives, sales targets and demands. In a situation like this, we all have to flex our positions to find the way back to“He added. From the association, they highlighted that the daily average of operations for March had been showing activity and consultations with respect to February until the precipitous end of the month.

Since the beginning of last week, the automotive terminals, suppliers and unions have already been analyzing the possibility of stopping production for a week in all factories in the country, given the difficulties in supplying auto parts due to restrictions.

Some local suppliers, meanwhile, had anticipated last week to automakers who could have problems with the supplies needed to manufacture their parts. This situation is now being transferred to the beginning of April, the date scheduled for now for the isolation measures. In the previous days, there were cases of trucks with supplies stranded at Customs.

Now, with the decree of isolation in force “it remains to continue talking with the unions to define how to recover those days in future months when production can be normalized,” he concluded.