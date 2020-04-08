Unpublished statement from the sector to alert of the economic crisis derived from the Covid-19

The automotive sector has issued a joint statement to ask the government to adopt a national shock plan to stimulate demand for new vehicles and to improve the liquidity of companies, especially those that are in more difficulties. They request special tax measures, labor flexibility and a boost to investment and industry 4.0.

The request comes from the sector as a whole, which recalls that it accounts for 10% of GDP and 9% of employment in Spain to emphasize the importance of the Administration attending to your particular requests and needs. Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, dealers, workshops, renting companies, rental companies, recycling and scrapping activities, as well as other motor vehicle associations sign.

It is an unpublished statement that highlights the seriousness of the moment. He remarks that “the sector is in a very difficult situation, not only in the short term but also when measures are gradually being lifted” due to the total cessation of productive and commercial activity derived from the state of alarm.

“The sector asks the government en bloc to approve a national shock plan of urgent and specific measures for the automobile and other vehicles. It will be necessary to boost demand, which will help the global recovery of the market and its services, which will promote renovating the park with all the new technologies available and promoting compliance with the environmental objectives of the sector, “reads the document.

“This shock plan must be complemented by measures to improve the liquidity of companies, especially those of smaller size and financial risk; fiscal measures to reactivate the market; measures of labor flexibility, and finally, measures to boost the investment and industry 4.0 “.

“This package of measures should address all relevant aspects for the industry and the automotive sector, in such a way as to guarantee, as far as possible within the serious crisis that Spain is going through, the competitiveness and future viability of all the companies and components of the value chain in this sector, which is so important for Spain. The automotive sector is committed to the country and will collaborate to the maximum in the reconstruction of its economy, as has been happening for decades. ”

The signatory entities denounce that the billing of the workshops has plummeted 95%. The closing of dealerships has caused a 69% drop in registrations, a drop that will become more pronounced in April, where the percentage is currently at 90%. “Although commercial activity will recover throughout the month of May, the subsequent economic crisis will cause serious uncertainty for consumers and companies regarding their own economic stability and that of their jobs.”

“On the other hand, the industrial value chain has been paralyzed to its full extent since March 16, due to the serious health crisis in Spain and Europe, where factories and sales are also stopped. In the event that the Spanish factories will start gradually from April, it will take months to return to full production. ”

The statement is signed by AELR —Spanish Association of Leasing and Renting—, AER —Spanish Association of Vehicle Renting—, Aedra —Spanish Association of Scrap yards and Automobile Recycling—, Ancera —National Association of Merchants of Equipment, Spare Parts, Tires and Accessories for Automotive—, Anesdor —National Association of Companies of the Two Wheels Sector—, ANFAC —Spanish Association of Manufacturers of Automobiles and Trucks—, Ascabus —National Association of Manufacturers of Bus Bodies—, Asfares —Spanish Association of Trailer Manufacturers, Semi-trailers, Tanks and Similar Vehicles—, ASNEF —National Association of Credit Financial Establishments—, Cetraa — Spanish Confederation of Automotive and Related Repair Shops— Conepa —Federation of Spanish Automotive Business Owners—, Faconauto —Spanish Federation of Car Dealerships— , Feneval —Federac National Business Union of Vehicle Rental with and without driver—, Ganvam —National Association of Sellers of Motor Vehicles, Repair and Spare Parts—, Sernauto —Spanish Association of Automotive Suppliers— and Sigrauto —Spanish Association for the environmental treatment of vehicles out of use-.

