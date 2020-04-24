The document comes from the Alliance for Industry, of which ANFAC is a member

They have delivered it to the Government and to the parties represented in the parliamentary arch

The Alliance for the Competitiveness of the Spanish Industry, of which the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers is a member, has presented a comprehensive program of measures for the revival of the Spanish economy. It has sent it to the Government and the parties with representation in the parliamentary arch.

There are ten proposals “to boost as a priority and urgently both general industrial activity and that of all the productive sectors that are tractors, with the aim of relaunching the economy as soon as possible.” They explain that the measures are aimed at stimulating both national demand and international competitiveness.

The ten proposals are:

Stimulate industrial investment projects, with an Incentive Line integrated into the Reindustrialization Plans and Strengthening of Industrial Competitiveness of the Ministry of Industry, with conditions that favor its execution and the generation of solid and sustainable jobs. Boost national and international demand in the Automotive sector, with a conjunctural national shock plan to support demand for the renewal of the car park, with all the available technologies, that will help the market to recover, as well as the implementation of measures to support the charging infrastructure. Boost construction activity and from the auxiliary and related services sectors, immediately launching a sustainable investment program in infrastructure and public housing, accelerating the public investments already tendered in transport, hydraulic, energy, environmental or equipment infrastructures. Design a phased opening plan for retail and hospitality, subject to the prevention requirements determined by the authorities. Reduction of energy costs, arguing that future markets continue to show high prices and higher than those of competitors. They seek measures that narrow those margins to make the industry more competitive. Promote export and access to foreign markets in the face of the fall in domestic consumption, acting in the face of restrictions on international trade and the closing of borders, making it possible to postpone the payment of import duties without interest and to promote in Europe, the flexibility of terms for customs processes and guarantee requirements. Increase efficiency in the transport of goods and in the logistics chain , speeding up transit through border crossings and in ports. They seek to declare strategic products to those related to the Spanish industry, with the consequent reduction of port fees. They request to temporarily increase the maximum authorized mass of road freight vehicles to 44 tons and to temporarily suspend highway tolls for this purpose. Apply specific financial measures as credit coverage in commercial operations or guarantee payments from both public administrations and private companies with strict application of the Late Payment Law. Moratorium on the imposition of new tax figures on the industry, avoiding new taxes that affect the competitiveness of the industry. Facilitate the prevention and control of Covid-19 in the workplace, establishing guarantees of supply and acquisition of PPE that allow business activity to continue.

