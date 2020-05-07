The employers of the automotive industry have presented to the Government their plan of urgent measures for the recovery of the sector after the coronavirus crisis, which includes deepening in measures of labor flexibilityl and, in the medium term, a change in automobile taxation and measures to boost investment and Industry 4.0.

Vehicle and component manufacturers associations, Anfac and Sernauto, as well as vehicle distribution and marketing, Faconauto and Ganvamhave presented this plan electronically to the fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, to the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, and the director of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Presidential Cabinet, Manuel de la Rocha.

The four employers have assessed the meeting in a statement and have agreed with the Government on the relevance of the sector in Spain and on the urgency of putting measures to reverse the impact the pandemic is having.

It is a priority to revive the demand of the automotive market

In the short term, the associations have insisted that the priority is to ensure openings and reactivate demand, as well as ensuring the liquidity of the business fabric of the sector and delving into measures of labor flexibility.

Likewise, the sector plan proposes to address in the medium term a change in automobile taxation and measures to boost investment and Industry 4.0.

According to these associations, the Government representatives have recognized the need to take urgent measures so that the sector continues to have a relevant role in the Spanish economy and society, maintains its competitiveness and the jobs it generates, and serves as a driving effect for many other business activities.

We must send the message that Spain cares about the automotive sector

The president of Anfac, José Vicente de los Mozos, He said that they have transferred to the government the “urgent need” for measures to support the industry to recover the production rhythm as soon as possible, and recalled that the automotive boost benefits multiple industrial segments.

De los Mozos has invited take example from other European countries, who are already implementing measures, and thus send “a message to the international headquarters that Spain is a country that cares about its automotive industry, that takes care of its factories and watches over its maintenance and competitiveness”.

The president of Sernauto, María Helena Antolín, considers the impulse of investment and Industry 4.0 to be key to propping up the competitive advantage it requires Spain to continue being chosen by foreign manufacturers as the recipient of its vehicle models and component manufacturing.

Gerardo Pérez President of Faconauto, thanked the Government for its predisposition and dialogue, and said that the demand must be recovered as soon as possible “because the sector really starts every time a vehicle is sold at a dealer. “

“We are in a position to do so as soon as we can open because our facilities are already protected against covid-19 and because we have maintained our 161,500 employees, who are willing to return to business,” said Pérez, who has asked for measures to give confidence to customers and boost the market, as this will allow many workers to leave ERTE as soon as possible.

Pérez added that “a change in taxation would also be key for that reconstruction to come,” while the president of Ganvam, Raúl Palacios, has pointed out that if the liquidity of the productive system and companies is not guaranteed in an agile way, public debt can rise to 115% of GDP due to defaults. “

Palacios has requested complementary measures to guarantee cash flow, such as automotive specific soft lines of credit, or the postponement of tax settlement, expanding the current billing limit so that SMEs in the sector can qualify, because although it is high due to the price of vehicles, the margins they work with are less than 1%.