Part of the automotive sector has issued a new joint statement to urge the government to take measures to contain the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. They stress that factories, dealers and workshops need “coordination” between the different ministries in charge and the activation of an urgent emergency plan specific to the sector.

The associations of vehicle and component manufacturers, ANFAC and SERNAUTO, and those of vehicle distribution and marketing, FACONAUTO and GANVAM, have addressed the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, “to urge the Government to adopt urgently and as soon as possible a shock plan for recovery measures in the sector. ”

This pronouncement comes at a time when the industry has begun the reopening of factories, with the restart of activity in centers such as that of Seat Martorell or Volkswagen Navarra. It is the second time that they have directly questioned the Administration in search of a national shock plan. The first was on April 8, when 16 entities, including the previous ones, issued a joint statement.

The associations demand “greater coordination between the ministries in charge”. “They express their surprise at the appearance in the advertised media of a future Efficient and Sustainable Mobility Incentive Program, unilaterally, without previously communicating it to the automotive sector,” they say in a statement.

“This type of measure is part of the shock plan designed by the associations, proposals that go far beyond these announcements, as they are integrated into a complete scheme of actions, in which there are plans to boost demand and the market , fiscal and business support measures, and initiatives to reactivate investment in production. ”

“The plan seeks, above all, to recover demand, production and employment and, in addition, to do so in a manner compatible with the park’s decarbonisation objectives, commitments that the Spanish automotive industry does not renounce in this crisis. It is urgent to put in These measures are in place so as not to jeopardize the viability of the sector in Spain.

The President of ANFAC, José Vicente de los Mozos, has remarked that “without a national and comprehensive shock plan, the viability of the automotive sector in Spain is seriously compromised. We need it to be launched urgently. It is essential to guarantee the survival of a sector that supports half a million direct jobs and that invoices almost 100,000 million euros in the country every year and that is in a situation of special weakness. ”

“We have been the only industry to completely close its factories since the declaration of the state of alarm and the one that is most complicated is the restart of activity. The automotive sector is absolutely strategic for Spain and the impact of doing nothing for this industry would be very serious, in economic, social and environmental terms, “he added.

The President of FACONAUTO, Gerardo Pérez, said that “the automotive industry cannot wait any longer for measures to be put in place to alleviate the impact that this crisis is already having. We are running out of time. One of the economic and social engines of our country runs seriously danger and, with it, half a million jobs, which we cannot guarantee anymore. We understand that the Government is attending to many fronts, because the moment is exceptional. But for this reason, we have worked hard to establish a health protocol that prepares the return of activity and for this reason, we have prepared a crash plan with very concrete measures that would have positive and visible effects, not only on the automobile, but on consumption, generating a drag effect on other sectors. It is time to make decisions because the 5,500 dealerships that remain closed and their 161,500 workers need certainty. If we do not act urgently, our companies are in serious danger. We have to look at countries in our This environment, like Germany, with a lower incidence of the health crisis, where a powerful shock plan has been launched to boost the market. ”

The President of GANVAM, Raúl Palacios, added that “at a time like the present, where there are already forecasts that even point to falls in GDP of over 13% and unemployment rates that could reach 25%, coordination between ministries when it comes to putting measures to contain the economic collapse are crucial. The impact that the automotive industry has on the development of economic activity and employment forces urgent decisions to be made without losing sight of the transversality of the sector. In this sense, it is necessary to encourage the demand of the entire market and not only of a specific technology to instill confidence in all consumer profiles and not only those with higher budgets.In addition, this incentive plan must be completed with forceful measures aimed at enabling companies to effectively protect employment and, with it, the disposable income of families because, otherwise, the reactivation of consumption will be complicated. ”

For her part, the president of SERNAUTO, María Helena Antolin, stated that “it is urgent to launch a package of extraordinary measures in the short term with the administration, which will allow the demand and the automotive market to be reactivated as soon as possible, which will enable the start-up of our component companies In the medium term, it will be necessary to agree on other structural measures to guarantee the survival of our industry, the maintenance of its competitiveness and employment, which will allow us to continue being a vector sector of the economy with a great tractor effect on other sectors and industries of the country. Not doing so would be irresponsible and a great risk for a sector that supports 10% of national GDP and 9% of the Spanish working population. ”

