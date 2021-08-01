The Automotive Bureau meets by PERTE

F. LL.

The entire automotive value chain, in dialogue with the authorities and the union representation, sits in Valladolid this Tuesday.

The Minister of Industry, Tourism and Commerce at the virtual Automotive Table last November PERTE Forced to manufacture vehicles and batteries simultaneously Injection 4,295 million euros for the Autonomous and Connected Vehicle project

Representatives of the employers of the sector, trade unions and those responsible for the economic advisers of the autonomous communities are summoned this Tuesday by the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, to detail in the Automotive Table the main lines of the first PERTE (Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation) approved by the Government, which will have the help of the Next Generation funds of the European Union for 4,295 million euros.

The meeting of the Automotive Board in Valladolid will be the first after the approval of the PERTE for the Development of the Electric and Connected Vehicle. In it, the requirements for specific projects will begin to be drawn up in greater detail for these to access the funds. The candidatures will be presented in October and the final choice of which projects will access the funds will be carried out at the beginning of next year.

Each project must integrate a grouping of companies, at least five of them tractors and must include the manufacture of battery-powered vehicles, the production of batteries, battery packs or hydrogen cells and assembly of other components. Additionally, the manufacture of charging systems or microchips. In addition to the companies, the project will need an R + D + i provider entity and must affect at least two autonomous communities.

The Navarrese Moves

It will be the third time that the Table is reunited after its constitution a little over a year ago, when the foundations and intentions of this choral representation were laid, which wants to address the automotive industry from all links in its value chain.

The convocation of the Table flew over the announcement of the Government of Navarra about the Moves Plan, which will allocate five million euros for the promotion of the electric car (3.5 million) and recharging points (1.5 million) of batteries for electric vehicles In the direct acquisition modality, installation of everything necessary for communities of owners and communication services to provide linked intelligent recharging of electric vehicles. Supports the purchase of passenger cars, vans or light trucks, light and heavy quadricycles and motorcycles, as long as they appear in the IDAE Vehicle Database, reports Efe.

