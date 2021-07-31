The Automotive Board meets to “talk about the future” and the PERTE of 4,300 million

THE WORLD | .

Updated Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – 19:52

The Ministers of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, and that of Science and Innovation, Diana morant, this afternoon chaired the Automotive Roundtable that was held in Valladolid to analyze the Strategic Project for Recovery and Economic Transformation (PERTE) referred to the Electric and Connected Vehicle (VEC). The president of the Junta de Castilla y Len, Alfonso Fernndez Maueco, has served as a host in an autonomous community in which the automobile accounts for 25% of its GDP.

In a telematic or face-to-face way, the heads of the automotive industry, trade unions and members of the economic councilors of different autonomous communities.

Before the Mesa meeting, Maroto, Morant, and Fernández Maueco attended the journalists. The Minister of Industry took the opportunity to repeat that the Government is going to bet on an “orderly but ambitious” transformation of the automotive industry with the aim of turning it into the mobility center of the future and with the challenge of making the country “a leader in electromobility”.

Reyes Maroto said that the Board meeting was “to talk about the future” in the ambition to make Spain a leader in the transformation of the automotive sector. “We have the resources, the actors and the ambition to do it,” said Maroto, who recalled the important ecosystem of agents and the presence of three manufacturers, Renault, Iveco and Nissan in Castilla y Len.

He has branded the PERTE as an “opportunity” to take advantage of resources and carry out the transformation “demanded by society”, which he says calls for “a more sustainable mobility” taking into account the transition of the model.

The PERTE, which will mobilize 4.3 billion euros of public investment and will have a tractor effect of more than 19,000 million, “located to the automotive sector in the center, in the protagonist of the mobility of the future“. The Minister of Industry added that the challenge addresses the territorial cohesion and advocates an inclusive recovery, by means of a tractor effect that could allow the maintenance of the workload in the plants, the creation of wealth in the territory and that there are new opportunities for young people.

For her part, the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, has refused “to return to the economies or the prepandemic market” and has opted for a transformation towards a “more resilient community and a Spain greener, more inclusive, more egalitarian and more digital “. For this, his department is in charge of anticipating the needs of society and identifying which technologies may be necessary to cover them and support their development and, in the automotive aspect, try to make Spain not only a consumer of new products, but also to become a producer through the R&D and contribute to a “goal that is global”.

Alfonso Fernndez Maueco, has valued a “strategic” sector for Spain and in which the Community that he directs is the one with the greatest production capacity and where the automobile represents 25 percent of the GDP of the industrial sector. Has asked that companies have access to PERTE with a commitment to administrative simplification and he has advised that the table support the initiatives presented by the sector.

Also, Maueco has demanded that the transition be “reasonable, smooth and acceptable by the market” until reaching the desired electric mobility, and in this sense it has recalled that they have requested that PERTE is extended to hybrid and electrified technologies.

In response to this request, Maroto has assured that they have already joined the tractor project, and has given two examples, the MOVES III Plan, which finances the purchase of vehicles and incorporates not only the pure electric, but also the hybrid and the plug-in hybrid, and the technological plan of the sustainable vehicle, which details that it incorporates new technologies in the field of hybridization.

“Talk later of recovery, of leadership, of a sector where Spain can be the leaderr. We are laying the foundations to lead the mobility of the future and what better way to do it than on the basis of electrification, which is not only present, but is future “, has defended the Minister of Industry, Tourism and Commerce.

