This coming Monday, June 29, the first meeting of the Automotive Table in which the entire Spanish automobile sector will be present to draw up a «road map» and develop the ‘Plan to boost the value chain of the automotive industry: Towards sustainable and connected mobility’, announced by the Executive.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, will meet with the main associations in the sector to continue developing said plan, which will have 3.75 billion euros, after some 615 million euros have already been mobilized, of which 500 million euros will be for ICO lines for professional vehicles, 100 million for Moves II and 15 million for investments in automobile plants.

In addition, representatives of the autonomous communities and of the unions Comisiones Obreras (CC.OO.) and UGT will also be present at the meeting. The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, will also attend.

For this reason, according to industry sources consulted by Europa Press, on behalf of vehicle manufacturers, the president of the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac), José Vicente de los Mozos, as well as the general director will attend the meeting. of said association, José López-Tafall.

The dealers They will be represented by the President of the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (Faconauto), Gerardo Pérez, and by the Executive Vice President of Faconauto, Marta Blázquez. The president of the National Association of Motor Vehicle Sellers, Repair and Spare Parts (Ganvam), Raúl Palacios, as well as the corporate director of Ganvam, Jaime Barea will also participate.

From the Spanish Association of Automotive Suppliers (Sernauto), its president, María Helena Antolin, and its general director, José Portilla, will attend the first meeting of this Automotive Table.

The sector of electric cars It will be represented by the general director of the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Mobility (Aedive), Arturo Pérez de Lucia, while the motorcycle sector will finally also attend this meeting, hand in hand with the general secretary of the National Association of Companies of the Two Wheels Sector (Anesdor), José María Riaño.

Among others, the Automotive Table will also be formed by the UGT-FICA general secretary, Pedro Leaves; the sectoral secretary of the Automotive Industry of UGT-FICA, Jordi Carmona; the Secretary General of Industry of CC.OO., Agustín Martín, and the head of Automotive of CC.OO., Joaquín Ferreira.

Boost plan

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, presented a few days ago the ‘Plan to Promote the Automotive Industry value chain, towards a Sustainable and Connected mobility’, with a budget allocation of 3.75 billion euros to relaunch the sector and “cushion” its losses after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, this package includes measures of an economic, fiscal, regulatory, logistic, competitiveness, professional training and qualification, sustainable public procurement and strategic planning that cover the entire value chain of the industry.

The initiative has a budget of 3.75 billion euros for the development of short-term impact measures, which will be implemented and executed this year, and “strategic” measures in the medium term, which will begin to run from 2021 and may be financed with the support of European funds.