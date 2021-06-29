“The automobile will continue to be key in Europe”

FÉLIX CEREZO

Enrique Lorenza, with a long career as a manager of luxury brands, analyzes the premium market and the situation of the automobile in Europe. He does it in a meeting to receive the “El Abrazote de Manolo” award.

“Access to the car is being delayed, but circumstances end up leading to it. Europe is a continent of cars, there is life beyond the cities » says Enrique Lorenzana, a Spanish executive who has held senior management positions at Maserati, Aston Martin and, now, Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury division that reaches the Old Continent. A career that has earned him the El Abrazote de Manolo award, awarded by the Spanish juries of the Car of the Year in Europe.

“The car is essential for the European economy and it will not change,” he insists, despite the fact that political decisions are not those “of an engineer or an environmental expert”. Because “it is very ‘cool’ to say that we are all going to be clean, but how?” And, he assures, there are differences, for example, when it comes to electrifying between France and Spain, with more rural areas and fewer mega-cities than Germany. And let’s not say if it is about achieving zero emissions mobility in countries like India.

Although he does recognize that battery-powered cars – less complex – are going to help many brands, especially Asian ones, to land in Europe. “They already have very respectable products”, the problem will be to generate a brand image strong enough for the customer to identify themselves and want to buy their vehicles.

Get a picture for the new ones players and keep it for those who, like Aston Martin or Maserati, “are brands with a lot of heart”. They cannot give up having it to guarantee their place, because many manufacturers will provide mobility solutions only. In this challenge, it is important to “be able to buy time”, because projects are complex and take time to pay off. “In addition, the product has to be consistent with its history.” of the cars.

Genesis already as its own brand in Europe

In this context, Genesis landed in Europe as its own brand -before it was sold within the range of Hyundai- and after having seen the mistakes of other manufacturers such as Infiniti, which ended up leaving the Old Continent.

It will start its sales in Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom with the G70 and G80 saloons, and the GV70 and GV80 SUVs. At the end of the year it will unveil another car developed for the Old Continent and it already has a 100% electric G80 in its portfolio.

“It is a product adapted to Europe, although it will also prioritize customer service. It has to give something more, but It will not face BMW, Audi or Mercedes. It would be a mistake, almost an arrogance, and there is room for other types of clients “ points out. Besides, it has the advantage that the Hyundai Group already covers the lower and middle part and Genesis will focus only on the upper part. “I see worrying that the German ‘premium’ need to make volume with small cars”.

Challenges for traditional distribution

In any case, these and Genesis have the great difficulty of conquering countries with very different customers and he gives as an example that Lexus sells twice as much in Spain as Germany. In this situation, it bets on distribution channels that include online shopping, but also dealers, more or less numerous, and agents that “give the necessary capillarity to the service and allow you to have the best of everything.” Even Tesla is veering from direct selling to this formula. “They no longer have the competitive advantage of something new, they lose steam and have to sell. They have gone from a quota of 30% to a 9%, and at 60,000 kilometers the car is not impeccable, you have to change things and problems arise if there is no closeness to the client.

However, it also recognizes that this traditional network model is in question. “The dealers are the real customers of the manufacturers and they are what they are allowing them to do certain things because they support the invoicing of the cars. But how long are they going to last with that system, “he concludes.

Joins a long list of winners

The Manolo Hug is an award granted by the Spanish juries of the Car of the Year in Europe (COTY) to relevant figures for their relationship with the engine. It pays tribute to Manolo Doménech, who died in 2013, and this year it went to Enrique Lorenzana.

It happens in the list of winners to Emilio Herrera, COO of Kia Motors Europe. Previously, this recognition had fallen in 2018 to Luca de Meo, then president of Seat; in 2017 in the tennis player Rafael Nadal through his relationship with Kia, in 2016 at the designer Walter de Silva, in 2015 in the pilot Carlos Sainz, in 2014 in Jose Vicente de los Mozos -president of Renault in our country and vice-president of the Renault Group and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubish Alliance- and in 2013 for the former CEO of PSA in the Peninsula, Rafael Prieto.

As for this year’s winner, he already has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive world. He started in our country first at Kia and then on to Audi, before starting his international career first at Maserati, then at Aston Martin and now at Genesis. Lorenzana has a law degree and a master’s degree in General Management.

