The Automobile Barcelona 2021 show is postponed until autumn

From September 30 to October 10

GERARD MELGAR

Barcelona

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Updated on Tuesday, 8 June 2021 – 15:12

The Fira de Barcelona contest is delayed almost three months after several manufacturers decided not to attend next July due to discrepancies with the organization.

Automobile Barcelona has joined today the list of fair events that change their dates a few days after their start. The International Automobile Exhibition organized by Fira de Barcelona finally celebrate its 41st edition from September 30 to October 10, almost three months after the dates initially scheduled last February: from July 8 to 18.

Although the alteration of congress appointments has become a common occurrence since the arrival of the pandemicIn this case, the modification in the calendar is not linked to health issues, but rather to an agreement between the manufacturers and the organization to get important companies in the sector to reconsider their position of not attending in July as exhibitors. This was recently made known to him by representatives of the employer’s association Anfac to Fira de Barcelona.

In the July edition of what was to become the first public car contest in Europe after the beginning of the Covid crisis, they were not going to appear Volkswagen Group [salvo Seat y Cupra], Mercedes Benz, BMW, Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, Smart or Stellantis, with its eight brands.

Problems

Lack of microchips worldwide and the delay in the production of models have been two important obstacles for several companies, but, in addition, the allocation of spaces in the Montjuc it had also become one of the main stumbling blocks for manufacturers to agree. With the change of dates, and the possibility of expanding the exhibitor space, reduced in July to palaces 1 and 8 of Fira, some firms may reconsider their current refusal.

The Catalan fair institution has explained that the decision seeks to favor the participation of the maximum number of automobile companies “in a more favorable context for this industry, affected by the difficulties in the supply of some components, among other factors.” “With the change of dates, we seek to guarantee our role as a great international automotive showcase and sales driver after a very complex period,” said the president of Automobile Barcelona, Enrique Lacalle.

The biennial hall will have this year as its axis the digitization and the decarbonization as bets for the innovation of the sector. The previous edition of Automobile Barcelona, ​​in 2019, the centenary of the event, attracted some 800,000 visitors.

