Updated May 3, 2020, 3:46 PM

After the success of the Total War: Warhammer strategy games made by Creative Assembly, it is the turn ofa new project by Frontier, creators of Elite Dangerous, Planet Coaster or Jurassic World Evolution, among others, that maintains the genre and was inspired by Warhammer Age of Sigmar. The studio has acquiredthe license belonging to Games Workshopto shape a title to come, both for PC and for new generation consoles, although its development phase is unknown.

Age of Sigmar is a board game thatfirst launched in 2015as successor to Warhammer. Frontier will be in charge of adapting for the first time a real-time strategy title established inthe age of sigmarbecause, until now, the Creative Assembly catalogwas based on the “old world”of the franchise. At the moment it has been establishedits launch in 2023Although there is no official information about it.

Be an immersive experience accessible to a wide audience David Braben – Frontier DevelopmentsFrontier manager David Braben has stated that they arehappy to announce this dealwith Games Workshop: “Personally, I think it is great news that two UK creative companies with this global reach are collaborating.” In addition, since the study they haveshowed great enthusiasm in the rich worldof Warhammer Age of Sigmar and believe that “they could reach a wide audience through immersive real-time strategyaccessible for both PC and consoles“

Regarding the lack of development information, Frontier has assured that it is continually evaluating any impact due tothe current crisis situationin which the world is mired: “It is too early to judge the long-term effect of domestic work on productivity andsignificant uncertainty remainsabout how long this blockade can continue. “A panorama that joins the industry general with various delays and cancellations such as the EVO 2020 or the Fortnite Wold Cup 2020, although the new generation and, specifically, Xbox Series X have not delay according to Phil Spencer.

