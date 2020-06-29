The soccer tournament was suspended on March 14 due to the spread of the coronavirus. In the picture, a general aerial registry of the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in Quito (Ecuador). . / José Jácome / Archive

Guayaquil (Ecuador), Jun 29 . .- Ecuador’s Emergency Operations Committee (COE) finds it difficult for the soccer championship to resume before August 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although the League Pro insists on resuming it on July 17.

The Ecuadorian authorities recently announced that the month of July is not suitable for the resumption of professional soccer.

The head of Risk Management, Rommel Salazar, acknowledged that the schedule will have to be discussed with the local Liga Pro, but anticipated that the return to the competition will not be before August 8.

The president of the Pro League, Miguel Ángel Loor, announced via Twitter that the sanitary protocol for the tournament was presented to the COE on Monday.

And he reiterated the organization’s commitment to health, as well as compliance with the provisions of the authorities, « regarding the date they have for the restart of our tournament. »

However, the Pro League has requested authorization so that with the respective approved protocols, professional soccer competitions are reactivated.

And he suggested in a statement the start of series A and B of the local league on July 17, arguing that « it is based particularly on meeting the minimum preparation requirements for professional competition. »

The Liga de Quito club is in a watered down economic crisis, announced one of its directors, Esteban Paz.

The soccer tournament was suspended on March 14 due to the spread of the coronavirus, and like the Quito League, most clubs make economic efforts to meet the payment of wages to their players, coaches and other employees.

Most of the teams reached agreements with their squads for a salary reduction of up to 50 percent, but several clubs carry debts and payment delays of between three and more months.

Deportivo Cuenca players stopped training since last Thursday as a pressure measure for managers to meet the three-month payments already due.

One of the main sources of income that Ecuadorian clubs have is the sale of tickets when they play at home, but that option has been ruled out after the authorities resolved that the return to the courts will be without an audience.

The tournament will cover 30 dates, of which until March 14 four were played, and two more matches corresponding to the fifth day.

The winner of the first phase will dispute the title of the current season with the winner of the second, and will be accompanied by three more teams in the dispute for the Copa Libertadores in 2021, and between the fifth and eighth of the standings they will dispute the next South American.

Barcelona, ​​Delfín, Independiente del Valle and Liga de Quito will wait until next September for the resumption of the Copa Libertadores, while Emelec will face the Copa Sudamericana, also that month.