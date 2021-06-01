The authorities already monitor the 30 km / h limit in the city: radars to gogó

Enlarge

The new speed limits in the city are already active and the authorities have taken their radars out for a walk to control them.

For a few weeks, the new speed limit for streets with a single lane in each direction of traffic has already been in force in our country. How should you know, and if we don’t remind you, the maximum speed in these areas is 30 km / h. If you go over this limit, you can face a painful fine.

A) Yes, circulating between 31 and 50 km / h will entail a penalty of 100 euros that will not lead to the loss of points, while if your car goes between 51 and 60km / h the loss of 2 points is established, plus a penalty of 300 euros.

Fines of between 100 to 600 euros

The DGT removes the radars after the new speed limits 💥 Images of radars from yesterday 💥

If you go much faster, the fines are growing simultaneously. For driving between 61 and 70 km / h, a fine of 400 euros and 4 points less. Between 71 and 80 km / h, 500 euros and 6 points and above 81 km / h, the offense is considered very serious and you will have to face a fine of 600 euros and you will run out of 6 card points.

And don’t think that the authorities are turning a blind eye and that you can’t find them around the corner. As reported by the social platform for drivers SocialDrive, since May 18, the persecution of drivers has been reinforced those who like to run in the city with the car.

In this way, this social network has published that in the Basque Country there are three points andn those that have been seen radars in recent days. At the same time, in Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza and Malaga there have also been several sightings in the form of camouflaged cars and tripod radars.

Will it be for tax purposes? It is not what the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, recently expressed, who clarified that the objective pursued by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) with the reduction of the maximum speed limit in the city is to “Lower the risk of dying as a result of a run over five times”.