The author of the shooting in San José, California, which left 9 dead, told a co-worker: “I’m not going to shoot you.”



Scene of the deadly shooting Wednesday at the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) that left nine people dead.

Photo: Philip Pacheco / Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, California – The perpetrator of the shooting in which nine people died this Wednesday in San José (California) had specific objectives against whom to attack and chose his victims, several of them Latinos, before taking their own lives, reported this Thursday the Police.

The suspect, Samuel J. Cassidy, 57, opened fire on his co-workers in the maneuvering yard of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA, for its acronym in English), but chose who to target and who not.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith explained at a news conference that, in at least one case, Cassidy addressed one of her classmates and he said “I’m not going to shoot you.”

Smith also revealed that the suspect fired 39 times after entering his workplace armed with two semi-automatic pistols and eleven magazines of ammunition.

Suspect was a technician with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority

In the shunting yard, the maintenance tasks of the train cars are stored and carried out, and the suspect was employed as a technician.

The rest of the deceased, who were identified this Thursday by the Police, were all VTA employees, and, therefore, Cassidy’s colleagues.

Their names and ages are: Paul Delacruz Megía, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrián Balleza, 29; José De Jesús Hernández, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

The latter died in the past few hours at the hospital, where he had been transferred in critical condition, and brought the total number of deaths from the shooting to 10 (including Cassidy himself).

Police received the first warning call of the shooting at 06.34 on Wednesday local time (9.34 ET), just when the shift change occurred when the night shift employees left and the morning employees arrived.

Alleged gunman shot himself to death

The agents who appeared in the area after receiving the alert did not fire a single shot, but they cornered the suspect and were able to observe how he took his life from a shot.

Just before heading to the workplace, the suspect prepared a delayed device at his home in San José that caused a fire to break out just at the same time that he was shooting at his colleagues.

Police are still investigating the motives behind the shooting, and the suspect’s ex-wife told local media that decades ago Cassidy had already threatened to kill people she worked with.