The author of the shooting in Claifornia came with three semiautomatic pistols

San José, California, is still in mourning after the attack by a gunman that took the lives of 9 people, including 4 of Hispanic origin. The new information revealed by authorities details that the attacker was armed with three semi-automatic pistols when he opened fire.

The update given by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English) also states that Samuel Cassidy would have moved between two buildings to shoot his co-workers at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in Saint Joseph.

Local media, including KNTV, an affiliate of NBC in the San Francisco Bay area, citing unidentified law enforcement sources reported Friday that Cassidy would face – on the day of the shooting – a pre-disciplinary hearing on VTA for making racist comments to his colleagues, while working in the maintenance area of ​​the station.

Cassidy, who shot herself minutes after police arrived at the crime scene, had been “a very disgruntled VTA employee for many years,” said Sheriff Laurie Smith.

The sheriff also pointed out that investigators were still trying to determine the precise motive for Cassidy’s violent outbreak.

The Wall Street Journal published a memo from the Department of Homeland Security revealing that US customs and border agents detained Cassidy in 2016 when she was returning from the Philippines and “discovered that she professed hatred towards her workplace.”

At the time of the arrest, Cassidy had in her possession a “books on terrorism, fear and manifestos (…) as well as a black note book with notes on how she hates the VTA,” the memo cites.

Local authorities reported that the gunman fired approximately 39 shots when he killed his companions. So far the investigation that can reveal the motive of the crime has been blocked by the fact that the electronic evidence was destroyed in a fire at Cassidy’s house, which he is suspected of sparking before the shooting.