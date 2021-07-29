The Austrian Strakka, first leader with -8; Arnaus at 5 strokes and Campillo, at 7

Austrian Sepp Straka, current number 161 in the world rankings, leads, with a round of 63 strokes (8 under par), the men’s golf tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the first of the four rounds in the East course of the Kasumigaseki Country Club, where Adri Arnaus started with five hits and Jorge Campillo, with seven.

Straka, 28, trained at the University of Georgia (USA), a professional since 2016 and whose only title he achieved in 2018 in the KC Golf Classic, of the Web.com Tour -second division of the PGA Tour-, took advantage of the excellent conditions In which he played, without wind and a perfect field, to take command of the tournament alone with a card with eight birdies without any failure thanks to a good game from tee to green and with the putter.

In the company of his brother Sam as a caddy and who has recently changed his routine with the putter, the Viennese player, who has not made the cut in six of the last seven tournaments in which he has competed, leads in a blow to the Thai Jazz Janewattananond , who completed his return with a seventh birdie at 18 after a long storm interruption; and in two the duo formed by the Belgian Thomas Pieters and the Mexican Carlos Ortiz.

Pieters made one eagle and four birdies without a miss, and Ortiz, 61st in the world ranking, had up to seven birdies and made a single bogey error on the 9th hole.

The good start of Latin American golf was endorsed by the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, fifth with 66 (5 below) and who shares the fifth place with the Danish Joachim B. Hansen and the Filipino Juvic Pagunsan, and the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, tied in the eighth with the English Paul Casey, the Indian Anirban Lahiri and the Swede Alex Noren. The also Mexican Abraham Ancer started with 69 (-2) and the Chilean Joaquín Niemann also won, narrowly, to the field (70, -1).

Barcelona’s Adri Arnaus, present in Tokyo before the resignation of his compatriots Sergio García and Rafa Cabrera-Bello, started well, with a lap of 68 (3 down), the result of five birdies smeared with two bogeys that prevented him from finishing even higher .

Adri Arnaus and Jorge Campillo analyze the first golf day of the Tokyo Games



Video

Jorge Campillo, from Cáceres, last-minute substitute for the world number one, his compatriot Jon Rahm, down due to covid-19, delivered a signed card of 70 (-1) with three birdies and two bogeys.

Among the big favorites, Americans Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed started with 68 (-3), the same hits as Arnaus or Norway’s Viktor Hovland; Collin Morikawa signed 69 (-2) and Justin Thomas, 71 (even)

In addition, the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, current Masters champion, and the Irish Rory McIlroy made 69 (-2), and the English Tommy Fleetwoood, 70 (-1) at the start.

The first day was interrupted for a long time by a storm with an electrical device.