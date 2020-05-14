The minister of health assures that they will treat the subject in depth

They hope that the number of people in the paddock does not exceed 2,000

We recall that both F2 and F3 also hope to start the course in Austria

Today the Austrian GP organization has sent the proposal to hold the event at the Red Bull Ring on July 5 to the country’s health ministry. Now the responsibility falls squarely on the health authorities, on whom it depends that the Austrian GP receives the final ‘OK’ to officially open the 2020 Formula 1 season.

The Austrian GP and Formula 1 plan to hold not one, but two races at the Red Bull Ring in a two-week period. The first one would be on the weekend of July 3-5, and the other the following week.

However, the country’s health ministry wants to make sure that the event is played under complete security to avoid by all means the events that took place at the Australian GP in March. The same minister of health has recognized that they will treat the subject in depth, since there is a great amount of money at stake.

“For all the organizers there are always different peculiarities. However, I am clear that it is a subject that we will take very seriously due to all the economic potential that it brings “, declared the Austrian health minister, Rudolf Anschober for the same newspaper Volksblatt.

It should be mentioned that both Formula 2 and Formula 3 also hope to officially start the season in Austria, so the number of personnel will be even greater. The idea of ​​the organization is to avoid the presence of more than 2,000 people in the paddock, who will undergo tests before entering the circuit.

The positive aspect is that the Red Bull Ring is located a few kilometers from the Zeltweg airport, and thanks to this, the members of each team will have to travel a short distance to reach the circuit.

