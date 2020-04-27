The leaders will compel all the teams to present a medical certificate

The event is scheduled to take place on its official date, July 5

Marko ensures that the teams are already working to obtain the certificate on time

Austrian Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler says that strict measures will be taken to host the Austrian GP in complete safety. The country’s top leaders will demand medical certificates confirming the good condition of all the employees who enter the circuit, in order to avoid what happened with coronavirus infections at the Australian GP in March.

After the cancellation of the French GP, the Austrian GP is positioned as the first race of the 2020 Formula 1 season, and unlike the previous ones, this one seems to be taking place on its official date. Of course, the leaders want the event to be disputed under complete security, and for this reason, they will be strict in allowing teams to enter the country.

“The requirements for health tests and when entering and leaving the country are clearly defined. The travel regulations establish that either quarantine must be carried out, which lasts about two weeks, or a health certificate with useful proof must be presented “, Kogler has declared in words collected by the German media Speedweek.

On the other hand, Helmut Marko keeps his words and maintains that there will be two races this year on the Austrian track. One will take place on the official date, July 5, and another next week. The Red Bull adviser adds that the Formula 1 teams will arrive with a medical certificate that they must show to the authorities in order to go to the circuit.

“Two races are planned for the moment. One of them would take place on Sunday July 5 and another the following week, on the 12th. All official requirements are already being met. The medical certificates will be organized by the teams, so they will arrive with the corresponding test certificate. In addition, they are in contact with other European organizers, “said Marko to finish.

It should be mentioned that the authorities are clear that the two races they will have at the Red Bull Ring will be behind closed doors. Although it has not yet been made official that there will be no public – something that Silverstone has already confirmed – it is assumed that the 2020 season of Formula 1 will start with the stands empty, and only with the necessary members to cover the event.

