The Austrian Arnautovic, after his cries to Macedonia: “I am not a racist”

06/14/2021 at 6:26 PM CEST

.

Austrian striker Marko arnautovic has assured today that he is not a racist and has apologized after the aggressive gestures and the screams that he launched this Sunday against several Macedonian players after scoring the final 3-1 with which Austria sealed its first victory in a European Championship.

“Yesterday there were some heated exchanges in excitement, for which I would like to apologize, especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania. I want to make one thing clear: I am not a racist! I have friends in almost every country and I defend diversity. Everyone who knows me knows it, “he said.

Arnautovic, who was not a starter, scored his goal near the end of the game and immediately turned to several rival players shouting, to the point that David Alaba, captain of the national team, runs towards him and grabs his face with his hand to silence it.

“To those who have felt alluded to: sorry, sorry, sorry. Let’s forget about it, it has nothing to do with football,” said the footballer, born in Austria to a Serbian father, according to Austrian media.

Several Serbian media say today that the footballer directed his insults at Macedonian players belonging to the Albanian minority in Macedonia.

The independence of Kosovo, populated mainly by ethnic Albanians, from Serbia in 2008 is a source of conflict between the two peoples.

In fact, the Serbian tabloid Informer claims that Arnautovic yelled “I fuck your mother, shiptar”, a very derogatory word to refer to the Albanians, although no other media, neither in Austria nor in Serbia have specified what the footballer shouted.

The sports director of the Austrian Federation, Peter Schöttel, recalled that “swearing” has always been part of football and that the important thing is that the player has made it clear that he does not get involved in politics and that after the game they talked about what happened to him and that everything is clarified.