It is not unreasonable that the Australian Open It is the first major tournament that could be played after the break by the Covid-19. There are seven months left for the 2021 edition to be played but it is one of the scenarios that the ‘aussie’ Federation manages, in addition to three other different ones with which they will try to prevent certain supervening circumstances in case the pandemis stops or regrows.

In this sense, a few years ago Tennis Australia contracted insurance to protect itself from the enormous financial impact that a pandemic could cause in its tournament, the Australian Open, but the policy expires in July, a situation that they are renegotiating. “After Wimbledon, we were probably one of the few sports organizations that had pandemic insurance. We had full insurance and pandemic insurance. But in July of this year it expires. We had a reserve fund and then we bought insurance on top of that, because A reserved fund cannot cover everything. But now we are in talks with the same insurer about the future. “

“We have to prepare for any scenario”

Asked about the possibility that insurance companies do not want to sign, Tiley, President of the Federation, trusts this. “After this pandemic ends, the likelihood of that happening, the way the world will have to mobilize and stop it again, would be highly unlikely. We have been covered and we have to be covered in a different way from 2021 on ahead”.

But, what are the scenarios currently handled by the Australian Open? “Being the first to resume the competition is one of the scenarios that we handle. Another scenario is to return without an audience, like the AFL and the NRL. Another scenario is to play at another time of year potentially and the last scenario would be the worst: that there is no Australian Open until 2022. We have to prepare for everything. And we have to build a financial model for all of them. The good news is that we completed the tournament, so we had some cash, but that quickly runs out if we do not have income “

