The coronavirus has paralyzed world tennis and since the organization of the Australian Open they fear not being able to celebrate its edition in 2021. It is true that the Australian is the only Grand Slam that has been held this year, since Wimbledon was suspended, Roland Garros modified its dates and the US Open is still standing, however the CEO of Tennis Australia and director of the tournament Craig Tiley fears they won’t be able to open their doors until 2022.

The pandemic has hit hard and this has created some uncertainty about what will happen to the tennis season. A few months ago, in the first big of the season, they considered the option of playing the 2021 edition behind closed doors, but now his greatest fear is that the event cannot be held even without people in the stands.

Tiley explained in the newspaper The Age the different possibilities that face the course next year, and is quite pessimistic: «Being the first to resume the competition is one of the scenarios that we handle. Another scenario is to return without an audience, such as the AFL and the NRL. Another is to play at another time of year potentially and the last scenario would be the worst: no Australian Open until 2022. We have to prepare for everything.

The fact of having been able to dispute its 2020 edition normally allows them to have a cheap mattress for the next edition. «We have to build a financial model for all possible scenarios. The good news is that we are hosting the tournament this year, so we have some ‘cash’, but that runs out quickly if we don’t have any income, ”explained the director of the season’s first Grand Slam.

Tiley commented that, like Wimbledon, the Australian Open organization has pandemic insurance, which would allow them to minimize damage in case the COVID-19 prevents them from playing the tournament. The bad news is that it expires in July this year. After Wimbledon, probably we were one of the few sports organizations that had pandemic insurance. We had full insurance and pandemic insurance. But in July of this year it expires. But now we are in talks with the same insurer for the future, “he concluded.