The Australian Open 2022 rules out that there will be strict quarantines again

Rumors about a probable cancellation of the Australian Open 2022 they have forced Craig tiley, head of Tennis Australia, to organize a public appearance in which to clarify the position of the tournament. The oceanic country continues to be shielded against the coronavirus and sporting events such as the Motorcycle Grand Prix and Formula 1 have been canceled, but tennis is going to go all or nothing. “We have acquired the commitment with the tennis players that there will be no quarantines or health bubbles. We will continue with the tournament, taking as a scenario that everything will be normal. For this we need to advance in vaccination. We will find a solution so that for two weeks the professionals are in a bubble, but much softer than last year, “he declared in TheAge.