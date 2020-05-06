Not only this calendar year, 2020, is in total checkmate by the pandemic of the coronavirus. The tournaments start to think in 2021, with the unlikely that by the beginning of next year there will be a vaccine and some trends that indicate that, throughout the year, there will be more rebounds. By Melbourne they start to make cabal and conjecture, and it is that the dispute of the Australian Open 2021 could be in danger.

Or at least that’s what its director points out, Craig tiley, who spoke to the Associated Press Australia and told how the tournament is already preparing for different scenarios. Within a country that has little less than 7,000 cases and 96 deaths Due to the Covid-19, the measures of social distancing will be relaxed throughout this week, but the tournament will not do so, since seven months after the tournament dispute, it wants to have everything tied and well tied.

“There are four different scenarios that we have thoughtfully planned. We have envisioned the times when we should make decisions, the dates we have to be able to do so, who our measures would impact and how they would impact it. We have planned everything for a 670 staff people, for all our partners, for our sponsors and for the governments and organizations to which we take the infrastructures. Now we are working in the group of international players, reaching out to them and trying to make them understand what each of these scenarios that we are planning mean ” . But what exactly are these four provisions that Tiley mentions? What would be the most pessimistic situation regarding the Australian Open 2021?

“Australian tennis is going to be compromised by the situation of the Covid-19. In the worst case, the Australian Open would not take place. The best provision would be to play the Australian Open only with Australian fans and with the players who can get here following techniques quarantine. We do not rule out the presence of international fans, but this is a scenario that we must plan for, “said Tiley, making it clear that we will experience a tournament very different from all of the above. The simple fact that the players must keep a period of quarantine and that, by January 2021, international flights of fans to the event are not allowed yet, indicates that the scenarios they handle are not really flattering. “We have to look at all the possible scenarios because many of our decisions will be beyond our control , will be related to the protection and health measures taken by governments. We need to have all possible protocols in place. “

Currently, Tennis Australia is immersed in the creation of Pro Series, a series of national tournaments throughout the ocean territory in which the presence of Ash Barty, number one in the world WTA, and that of Nick Kyrgios are already rumored. Within the Australian contingent that is part of the circuit, Alexei Popyrin and Alex de Miñaur will not be part, almost certainly, since they are confined in France and Spain, respectively. The only one who has confirmed his secure presence in these tournaments is John Millman. Meanwhile, it only remains to wait and time will decide what will happen to the first Major of the year 2021. Perhaps, after all, this is part of that “new normal”.

