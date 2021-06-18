The Australian central bank, among those affected by widespread internet crashes

By Jonathan Barrett and Kanishka Singh

SYDNEY, Jun 17 (.) – Australia’s central bank, its postal service, several commercial banks and other businesses suffered temporary internet drops on Thursday, the result of a second major blackout following a business problem. of cloud computing in just over a week.

One of the affected companies, Virgin Australia, said it was “one of many organizations that experienced an outage with Akamai’s content delivery system,” although the situation was now resolved.

The second largest airline in the country said it uses the services of Akamai Technologies Inc to authenticate its computer network.

Akamai operates a content delivery network (CDN) through a network of servers that work in concert to provide rapid content delivery.

“We are aware of the problem and are actively working to restore services as soon as possible,” an Akamai spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Anders Nilsson, CTO at ESET Nordics, said the problem was likely caused by an update or configuration.

The outages, which hit Australia mostly on Thursday, come just over a week after thousands of state, news and social media websites around the world were hit by a technical problem related to the company. American cloud services Fastly Inc.

In Australia, the websites of the central bank, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the Westpac Banking Corp and the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, had resumed activity late Thursday afternoon.

The Reserve Bank of Australia canceled a long-term government bond purchase transaction due to technical difficulties.

The websites of major US airlines – American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines – also suffered outages early Thursday, according to service outage tracking website Downdetector. The websites were back up and running in about an hour.

It was unclear whether the outages in Australia and the United States are related.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett, Kanishka Singh, Wayne Cole, Renju Jose, Paulina Duran, Radhika Anilkumar and Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Elaine Hardcastle; Translation by Darío Fernández)