The Australian attacked his teammate Fernández in the last lap after cutting the gap that the ’25’ had

05/30/2021 at 1:17 PM CEST

Nil Banos

Five podiums and one victory so far this season. Those are the fantastic numbers of a Remy Gardner who is commanding the World Cup qualification ahead of his teammate; a Raúl Fernández who is also having a spectacular start to the year. The two, in fact, were the ones who dueled at Mugello to win the Italian GP.

Remy Gardner did not give up in his efforts to fight for victory. The Australian rallied after closing lap by lap the few seconds apart from those enjoyed by a Raúl Fernández who was dominating the race from end to end. Gardner was getting closer to his teammate, until on the last lap he saw the opportunity to put the bike to get first. At the exit of the ‘Arrabbiata 2’ he hit the tail of the Madrilenian to win the position on the inside in the hasty braking of the slowest ‘chicane’ of Mugello. He defended that first place in the last two sectors to cross the finish line with only fourteen thousandths of an advantage over Raúl.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

“The truth is that today the setting was a little different from the rest of the weekend. I knew it was strong throughout the lap. I was cutting it down, but it was strange what happened to me with the front end, I don’t know if it has been seen from outside”explained the Australian Red Bull KTM Ajo rider. “But I have been able to deal with it and manage my strength. It is a very physical race always here at Mugello and we had to get to the end well. I am speechless, very happy for the victory.”Gardner concluded.