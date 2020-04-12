This Sunday, April 12, the final day of the Augusta Golf MastersWho knows if with a duel between Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods, in addition to the 31st day of the League, with an exciting Barcelona-Athletic and with Real Madrid-Mallorca, among other games. These are all the competitions that would have been played today and which have paralyzed the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, an exciting Milan-Juventus in Italy’s Serie A, the other country next to Spain most affected by the coronavirus in Europe, would also have been played on day 28 of the Endesa Basketball League and the preliminary phase of the tournament would have begun. tennis preferred by Rafa Nadal: the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000.
First division league (Round 31)
Barcelona-Athletic Club
Real Madrid-Mallorca
Levante-Atlético
Alavés-Osasuna
Valladolid-Getafe
Villarreal-Seville
Celtic-Royal Society
Leganés-Granada
Eibar-Valencia
Betis-Espanyol
Premier League (Round 33)
Chelsea-Watford
Liverpool-Aston Villa
Serie A Italy (Round 31)
Milan-Juventus
Lecce-Lazio
Genoa-Naples
Atlanta-Sampdoria
Rome-Parma
Verona-Inter
Bundesliga (Round 29)
Bayern-Fortuna Dusseldorf
Cologne-Leipzig
Paderborn-Borussia Dortmund
Golf
Augusta Masters 4th day
Cycling
Klasika Primavera Amorebieta
Weightlifting
European Final Day in Moscow
Hockey grass
8th and 8th Euroleague Finals in Amsterdam
Tennis
Houston ATP, final
Rabat ATP, final
Monte Carlo Masters 1000, qualifying round
Endesa Basketball League
Valencia-Barça
Joventut-Real Betis
Iberostar Tenerife-Unicaja
Baskonia-Gran Canaria
Students-Bilbao
Fuenlabrada-Obradoiro