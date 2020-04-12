This Sunday, April 12, the final day of the Augusta Golf MastersWho knows if with a duel between Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods, in addition to the 31st day of the League, with an exciting Barcelona-Athletic and with Real Madrid-Mallorca, among other games. These are all the competitions that would have been played today and which have paralyzed the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, an exciting Milan-Juventus in Italy’s Serie A, the other country next to Spain most affected by the coronavirus in Europe, would also have been played on day 28 of the Endesa Basketball League and the preliminary phase of the tournament would have begun. tennis preferred by Rafa Nadal: the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000.

First division league (Round 31)

Barcelona-Athletic Club

Real Madrid-Mallorca

Levante-Atlético

Alavés-Osasuna

Valladolid-Getafe

Villarreal-Seville

Celtic-Royal Society

Leganés-Granada

Eibar-Valencia

Betis-Espanyol

Premier League (Round 33)

Chelsea-Watford

Liverpool-Aston Villa

Serie A Italy (Round 31)

Milan-Juventus

Lecce-Lazio

Genoa-Naples

Atlanta-Sampdoria

Rome-Parma

Verona-Inter

Bundesliga (Round 29)

Bayern-Fortuna Dusseldorf

Cologne-Leipzig

Paderborn-Borussia Dortmund

Golf

Augusta Masters 4th day

Cycling

Klasika Primavera Amorebieta

Weightlifting

European Final Day in Moscow

Hockey grass

8th and 8th Euroleague Finals in Amsterdam

Tennis

Houston ATP, final

Rabat ATP, final

Monte Carlo Masters 1000, qualifying round

Endesa Basketball League

Valencia-Barça

Joventut-Real Betis

Iberostar Tenerife-Unicaja

Baskonia-Gran Canaria

Students-Bilbao

Fuenlabrada-Obradoiro