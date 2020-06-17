In its 14 years of history, Twitter has rarely changed the product, but when it has, it has been very marked, as when they introduced the ability to upload videos or images natively. Today is one of those days that can be remembered a lot in the history of the company, since they have announced the launch of voice tweets.

Thanks to them, the platform users will be able to send voice memos of up to 140 seconds per tweet, which seems a nod to the mythical 140 characters that had the messages of the platform until recently. It is a function that will amaze many users and professionals such as journalists or politicians, but given the background of the audios on WhatsApp, it will also have detractors.

The audios can be a big change, because until now all the exchanges between users were through text or screenshots.

For the moment, voice tweets will be an exclusive feature of the iOS mobile app, so it will not be possible to send them from the version of Twitter on Android or from the web. Availability in Apple’s operating system will be limited to some users, and will be available to all users in a few weeks.

With voice tweets come voice threads

The recording of voice tweets is as expected. Twitter has enabled a new button on the compose screen for a new tweet, located to the left of the photo and video camera. When we press it, we can record notes of up to 140 seconds. It is important to emphasize that the function is limited to audio recorded by the microphoneThat is, we will not be able to upload pre-recorded audios that we have among our files.

However, 140 is only the limit in seconds of audio for each tweet. Sand we record more time, what Twitter will do is cut the audio in the parts that are necessary to meet that limit per message. Thus, if we record 420 seconds, Twitter will generate a thread with three messages of 140 seconds. If we recorded 190, we would have a two-tweet voice thread, the first tweet containing 140 seconds, and the second containing a 50-second voice clip.

For the threads there is no time limit, so all this is probably used for new narratives, just as threads like that of Manuel Bartual have been used. Regarding how these audios will appear in the chronology, the truth is that the aesthetics of voice tweets is somewhat related to videos, although they have a black “play” button instead of blue. In addition, “voice” is indicated in the lower right, meaning that it is audio and not GIF or video.

Both during the recording process and the playback process, Twitter allows pause. Thus, while recording, we can continue recording after stopping, and the same happens with playback, which can be paused thanks to a widget with play and pause that will appear at the bottom. It remains to be seen how this affects the day-to-day of the chronology, although the most impactful change may be the arrival of Stories.