You have asked us, through our WhatsApp verification service (+34 682 58 96 64) of Newtral.es for an 11-minute audio in which a woman, who does not identify herself, develops a supposed theory for the that COVID-19 was injected into the population through the Flu vaccine. What do we know about it? As of today, there is no data, evidence or study linking the flu vaccine to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the arguments presented in the audio to make this hypothesis are false or based on data. incorrect.

“The virus has not mutated has changed its way of transmission”

The woman begins by assuring that the virus has not mutated, that it is the same as it was a few months ago and that what has changed has been its form of transmission, that is, at first the population was injected in a massive way through the vaccine flu and now, over time, the virus is spread from person to person. According to this argument, the COVID-19 remained latent in the nervous system and began to multiply months later, giving rise to very serious symptoms with a high viral load. For this reason, in the months of March and April we saw so many serious cases and now, with the transmission from person to person, we find ourselves with milder cases.

The geneticist, Fernando González Candelas, explains that COVID-19 is mutating, little, but it is normal for it to do so in less deadly ways since it needs live hosts to replicate, although we do not yet know exactly whether Covid-19 it is more or less aggressive. The main reason that leads experts to think that we now perceive the virus as less aggressive than in the months of March and April, has to do with all the containment measures taken by different governments. Now we are more prepared than before and societies are much more aware of prevention and protection measures.

“Children do not have serious symptoms because they were not vaccinated against the flu”

During the annual epidemics, the influenza virus affects between 5 and 15% in large populations and can be greater than 50% in closed population groups such as school boarding schools or nursing homes. What groups should be vaccinated against the flu?

The population groups in which influenza vaccination is recommended, according to the recommendations approved by the National Public Health Commission, are: people over 65 years old, children (over 6 years old) and adults with chronic diseases cardiovascular, pulmonary, including bronchopulmonary dysplasia, cystic fibrosis and asthma, children (older than 6 months) and adults with metabolic diseases, morbid obesity, kidney failure and other health complications, residents in closed institutions of any age, from 6 months , who suffer from chronic processes, children and adolescents from 6 months to 18 years who receive prolonged treatment with acetyl salicylic acid and pregnant women in any trimester of gestation.

As we can see, not only are people over 65 vaccinated for the influenza virus, neither are athletes among the risk groups. In addition, the World Health Organization considers that research indicates that children and adolescents have the same chances of becoming infected as any other age group and can spread the disease despite the fact that this age group is less likely to develop a serious disease. .

The Spanish Association of Pediatrics alerted, last April in a statement to pediatricians and doctors of the appearance of a number of patients with unusual symptoms of abdominal pain, accompanied by gastrointestinal symptoms that can evolve in a few hours to shock and associated these symptoms with possible positives for SARS-CoV2. Despite not knowing if it is a temporary association, they reported that these cases have also been described in countries such as Italy, the United Kingdom, France or Belgium.

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom stated that these symptoms in children are being investigated as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

It is not shown that there is a lower incidence of influenza with the vaccine

This is not true, according to the Influenza Surveillance system in Spain (SVGE / ISCIII) during the flu vaccination campaign in the 2018-2019 season, it is estimated that 20% of the mild cases, 11% hospitalizations, 40% ICU admissions and 38% deaths attributable to influenza despite the fact that only 54% of the elderly were vaccinated against influenza.

National Center for Epidemiology

There are cases of COVID-19 in October and November, it has not come from China

The World Health Organization investigates the source of the virus and reported on December 31 to the WHO Office in China of several cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology detected in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province. On January 3, the Chinese national authorities notified the WHO that there were 44 patients with this clinical picture. The organization is considering the hypothesis that the virus comes from a wild animal and that it infects one or more humans in the context of the market in Wuhan.

Asymptomatic people do not transmit the virus

As we already explained in this other article, the WHO had to clarify a few days ago the statements of Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove during a press conference in which she assured that “it seems rare that an asymptomatic person transmits the virus.” The director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus came out to “clarify” and assured that since the beginning of February the WHO has said that asymptomatic people can transmit the virus, but that more research is needed to establish the extent of asymptomatic transmission. They should not be confused asymptomatic with presymptomatic, since the viral load of the latter (up to 3 days before the onset of symptoms) is extremely high, as published in the journal Nature, whose discovery was evidenced from the study of German patients.

In Africa there is no COVID-19 because there is no vaccination against influenza.

Another of the arguments used in the audio is that in Africa there is hardly any COVID-19 because there is not so much vaccination against influenza and that in the “more developed” countries of the north and south there is more incidence of the virus for this reason. . The WHO has warned that the expansion of COVID-19 is accelerating in the African continent since it took 98 days to reach 100,000 infections and only 19 days to reach 2,000, it has also added that half of the countries are experiencing community transmission But he celebrates that many countries were quick to make block decisions to promote social distancing.

Another interesting point to explain the low incidence in Africa may be silent infections and underdiagnosis. As the researcher Elena Gómez-Díaz already told us here, “surely we are not seeing the full image, with malaria we already have that problem.” If in Europe, and particularly in Spain, the number of tests being carried out has been a matter of controversy, in Africa the limitation of the health networks in their countries has been added to the suspension of flights that connect their capitals with production centers test and supplies.

Now only those who are “reinfected” are going to the UCIS

The WHO made it clear a few months ago that there has not been a single documented reinfection. Another thing is the reactivation of symptoms by, apparently, reservoir of own tissues, something relatively normal in infections, or detections of RNA residues of the virus in feces, but this does not imply that the virus is active or multiplying. However, it is still unclear whether patients who have passed COVID-19 and raised antibodies to the virus could do so again in a few months or years. This other article in the journal Nature warns of the decrease in antibodies in patients who have overcome the disease from the second and third month.

Chlorine dioxide has been shown to work and leaves PCR negative and without sequelae

We already deny in this fake that chlorine dioxide cures the coronavirus. The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products issued an informative note to alert against its commercialization on different web pages, as early as 2010. “This product, when consumed following the instructions given by the aforementioned pages, produces adverse effects that may be serious. ” assured the agency.

In the United States, the FDA (Food and Drugs Administration) has also warned against the consumption of this solution and have assured that those who ingest chlorine dioxide “are drinking bleach.”

Sources: