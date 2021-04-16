The Audiencia de Navarra acquits two accused of abusing their stepdaughters

The second section of the Provincial Court of Navarra has acquitted this week, in separate sentences, two men accused of abusing their 14-year-old stepdaughters both, in one case by reducing the credibility of the minor’s story and in the other because the girl exonerated him.

One of those now acquitted was tried on March 4 by the Hearing accused of abusing and sexually assaulting his partner’s daughter, 14 years old, when considering the second section that the mobile messages sent between the two distort the accusations and detract from the credibility of the minor’s story.

The court assures that the girl “it does not offer an account of events that can be assessed with damning efficacy”, since although he declared with “sufficient solidity” both in the investigation phase and in the trial, “there is documentary evidence (the messages) and testimony (the relatives of the accused) that on the specific days subject to accusation introduce a reasonable doubt” .

And he adds that these tests cause that “said testimony, despite being credible in principle, is insufficient to disprove the presumption of innocence of the accused “.

The prosecutor asked for 23 years in prison

At the trial, the prosecutor requested 23 years in prison for the accused for a crime of sexual abuse and another of sexual assault, while the defense demanded acquittal.

As stated in the sentence, which can be appealed before the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra, the defendant, 28 years old At the time of the events, he had a romantic relationship with the mother of the minor until January 2018.

In that period, he indicates, he exchanged messages with his daughter that “they exceeded the limit of what is correct” since he even asked her to give him “Kisses in the mouth”.

But the magistrates do not consider the accusations proven.: a sexual abuse on November 22, 2017 in an industrial estate and a sexual assault on December 25 of the same year at his home.

The other sentence

The second sentence corresponds to a trial held by the same court a day later, on March 5, against a man accused of having abused his stepdaughter, also 14 years old.

In this case, la minor exonerated his stepfather and he related that it was she who, while he was asleep and “drunk” on the sofa, got on top of him and had sexual intercourse without the defendant noticing.

At the trial, the prosecutor requested 6 years in prison for the accused of a crime of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age with the concurrence of drunkenness mitigation. The defense, meanwhile, he claimed absolution.

The magistrates consider that not tested that, in March 2018, the defendant, “whom the minor treated like a father, and taking advantage of this situation,” had had full sexual relations with his stepdaughter.

The youngest had a son from her stepfather

Nine months after that sexual relationship, on December 1, the girl had a son whose father He is now acquitted, as shown by a DNA test, and had hidden his pregnancy from both his mother and stepfather.

In the sentence, which can be appealed, the court collects the forensic expert report according to which, “from a medical point of view”, “the physiological possibility of having an erection of the penis in a state of alcoholic impregnation “.

The judges indicate that they cannot proclaim without any doubt that the events occurred in accordance with what was maintained by both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution, exercised by the mother and that also he was asking for 6 years in jail.

And they emphasize that the accused, from his first statement, “has maintained a constant and uniform version” about the alleged facts, which he always denied.