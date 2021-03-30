The Audience of Barcelona agrees with Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, who may divorce in Miami

The Court of Barcelona has accepted an appeal from the former tennis player Arantxa Sánchez Vicario with which acknowledges that his divorce from Josep Santacana must be processed in Miami, in the United States, and not in Catalonia.

Section 12 of the Barcelona Court considers the appeal of the former tennis player against the divorce sentence, which was issued by a court in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) in March 2019.

This decision nullifies the resolution of the divorce, and the magistrates point out that the Esplugues judge should have rejected the case and given “preference” to the procedures that had already been started earlier in Miami as a result of a lawsuit by Sánchez Vicario.

The divorce petition filed in Esplugues stated that the family lived in Miami and it pointed out that the details about the custody of the children were being processed in the courts of that city.

For this reason, the judges insist on the right to not be sued twice in two different countries, “especially when the plaintiff’s spurious interests concur”, since they consider that Santacana omitted information on the procedure in Miami when initiating the lawsuit in Barcelona.