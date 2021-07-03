The Audi Sport Quattro S1 travels from the 80s to the electrifying today, and it looks great

The 80s had their hoot. Because even in the tension of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union, world terrorism and other great tragedies, it was also the time of great advances and discoveries such as the first personal computer and the Internet. In addition, it was the decade where artists like Michael Jackson shone, and here in Spain, La Movida Madrileña changed the culture. And they were also times of excess, with machines of the stature of the Audi Sport Quattro.

When it arrived in showrooms in 1983 as a model destined to reign in the world of rallying, the Sport Quattro managed to divert some glances from the Ferrari Testarossa and Lamborghini Countach. Thanks to a 2.5-liter turbocharged in-line five-cylinder engine working alongside a superb all-wheel drive system, the Ingolstadt coupe was made with two drivers and constructors titles consecutive (1983 and 1985), as well as gold in the ascent to Pikes Peak on four discontinued occasions (1984-1987).

But if you are already a fan of the model, we are not going to discover anything new for you. What we can tell you is that this icon of Group B has returned to the streets not thanks to Audi, but to a foreign company of German origin that wanted to pay tribute to him. Is named E-Legend EL1, and it is a tribute that could well pass for a prototype of the Ingolstadt firm, but that has certainly been executed by an external company. Even more certain is the fact that you may be able to see some on the street, since a total of 30 units.

Visually, the EL1 stands out for the proportions and sharp wheel arches of the Quattro from which it takes inspiration, despite the fact that it is a car built from scratch. The founder of E-Legend, Marcus holzinger, personally designed the EL1, who has been a motorsports enthusiast since childhood. In fact, he feels particularly close to the Sport Quattro because his father worked on its design, at the company’s current headquarters in Beilngries. Holzinger himself has already worked as a designer for Volkswagen, among other things.

In terms of performance, the EL1 does not have a powerful five-cylinder engine, but it does have a three electric motors (one on the front axle and two on the rear) that, in unison, deliver 816 hp. Thanks to the four-wheel drive in combination with a torque vectoring system and its carbon fiber monocoque chassis (the curb weight is 1,680 kg), E-Legend promises a time of 2.8 seconds for the sprint from zero to 100 km / h and less than 10 seconds to do the same up to 200 km / h, very attractive figures .

The battery, which weighs 550 kg and can store 90 kWh, is located in the central tunnel and in the lower area behind the seats, so that the EL1 can travel up to 400 kilometers even when driving animatedly. One charge, E-Legend emphasizes, should be enough to run at least two laps of the Nürburgring Nordschleife driven in the EL1’s SportPlus mode. The wheels, 19 inches at the front and 20 “at the rear, make contact with the ground, and a Brembo braking system is responsible for stopping the whole.

Regarding the battery modules, they come from a large-scale manufacturer, although the company does not want to reveal from whom. However, it does suggest that the package is also used by a German manufacturer that has a high-performance sports car. This probably refers to the Porsche Taycan, which is also powered by 800 volts, and consequently will also have fast charging. On board, of course, it is minimalism and technology that dominate, although it promises not to be sparing when it comes to comfort.

With its visual similarity to the rally versions of the Sport Quattro S1 and its electric power, the E-Legend EL1 is a fascinating project. The retrofuturistic design blends seamlessly with a light-to-be-electric-fast all-wheel-drive electric vehicle that promises enormous driving pleasure with high acceleration and which, on the other hand, should also be easy to drive in everyday life. . Although yes, it is not easy to get one, since exemplary box has a sale price of one million euros, no extras.

The first prototype of the EL1 should be ready in 2022. E-Legend would like to build a total of 30 units of the series version, which will then be followed by two more series of another 30 vehicles each with the THE 2 and the NUMBER 3. These will also be based on Group B rally legends, although we don’t know which ones. But for the moment, the first dozen EL1s should be delivered by the end of 2023, and the remaining 18 will follow in 2024. As such, the company is looking for sponsors who can help drive this great project forward.

Source: E-Legend

