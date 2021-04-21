The Audi A6 e-tron will project video games on a wall

Audi A6 e-tron Concept is one of the most interesting models presented at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show that is taking place this week. An all-electric luxury sedan that will be packed with technology, including the ability to project video games onto a wall. As you hear it.

At the moment it is a proof of concept and although it is not likely that a production version will be available until the end of 2022, its development is quite advanced and is a good example of what awaits us from the German brand and in general from the automotive industry. automobile in the future.

The vehicle will be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) chassis architecture to be used by the entire Volkswagen Group. That the future is electric is far from doubt and the group’s monumental investment of 46,000 million euros in electric mobility and digitization projects confirms this.

The Audi A6 E-tron Concept will have two electric motors that will deliver a combined power of 469 hp. The firm also plans PPE-based models with a single rear-axle-mounted motor to keep energy efficiency and prices in check. The maximum speed has not been provided, but it will be very fast, capable of going from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 4 seconds.

Even more important will be its generous autonomy of almost 700 kilometers. To do this, it will come armed with a 100 kWh battery that can be recharged 5 to 80% in less than 25 minutes, supporting a fast charge of 270 kW. It is a critical section to position the new generation of electric and the truth is that we are seeing spectacular figures.

Its design is visible. I like it, with that serious and efficient look with a coefficient of 0.22, no sharp angles, headlights with arrow slits that give way to subtle curves that lead to a rather wild rear end. The 22-inch wheels are very eye-catching, as is its Heliosilver exterior finish, which is a nod to energy efficiency since their special paint is said to reduce a significant percentage of thermal radiation, which may result in less use of air conditioning.

The replacement of typical mirrors by small cameras and the number of LEDs that are not limited to the headlights and taillights is striking. Front digital matrix LEDs can project images. Audi suggests that owners can park in front of a wall during recharging and spend time playing a video game (or watching a movie or series) using this technology. Audi has even developed a game that can be viewed on a smartphone to show how the concept works.

Four more LED floodlights are located in the corners of the car to illuminate road turn signals, while additional ones light up when the doors are opened and Audi suggests they can be used to greet passengers or warn passengers. cyclists passing by when the doors are opened.

We are going to have fun with this Audi A6 e-tron, one of the first to arrive on the versatile PPE platform of the Volkswagen Group. Audi has ambitious plans to bring to market 20 fully electric models by 2025. If you are worried about the waiting time for recharges, nothing better than a good video game to pass the time …