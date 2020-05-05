Audi and BMW complete the podium among manufacturers

Toyota Yaris Cross and Seat León do the same among the models

The Audi A3 Sedan and Toyota were positioned as the most valued model and brand of cars by Spanish Internet users during the month of April, as reflected in the new edition of the GEOM Index.

The GEOM Index April has already been made public, and has determined that the Audi A3 Sedan and Toyota have been the most valued model and brand of cars by Internet users in Spain. This index of the Spanish automobile market takes into account the opinion of users and the notoriety of vehicle manufacturers.

Toyota It has obtained 82.26 points, while Audi He has achieved second place with 82.14. It has also been located close BMW, who closed the podium for the fourth month of the year with 81.27 points. In fourth position has finished Ford with 80.14 goals, while Seat, Renault and Porsche they follow those of the oval with 79.35; 78.91 and 77.36 points. Top 10 closes Skoda, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen with 77; 76.88 and 74.39.

The leadership of Audi A3 Sedan It is due to the achievement of 81.41 points, a figure that has earned him to overcome a newcomer like the Toyota Yaris Cross. The Japanese SUV has added 80.81, while the Seat León has been third with 79.34.

The fourth position has been for the Skoda Octavia with 77.77 points, while the Cupra Ateca, the Seat Tarraco and the Mazda3 have remained with 76.37; 75.62 and 71.30. Behind these are the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Ford Mustang, which have each obtained 71.27; 69.78 and 68.34 points.

Another point of interest that the GEOM Index The month of April is that 16% of the texts analyzed on the internet referred to the impact of the coronavirus on the automotive industry, while in March this percentage was 21%.

