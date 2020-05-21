We live in the markets a it was extremely complex, in which few reasons keep historical coherence. That “this time is different” happens to be the common motto of the main world stock markets. But the question I constantly ask myself is; Is it really different this time?

My answer is clear and it is NO. I don’t think this time is different, Unlike. In my opinion, we are living in an era of excesses that derive from the monetary injections of the main central banks.

Never before in the history of capitalism (not the free market) we had experienced so many interventions, not so many bubbles. The theory of the economic cycle is simple, if the monetary expansion in the prosperity era is destined for the speculative economy, bubbles are created and all value is destroyed in the subsequent economic crisis.

The financing system should be backed by a 100% cash ratio to make banks more selective in lending capital.

In the current era central banks have decided to intervene (using his power) financial markets. Large capitals have managed to enrich themselves by raising the prices of some assets and have caused excess liquidity, in environments in which retail investors hardly reach.

We are living bubbles everywhere. For example, in the soccer transfer market and, for example, in the investment market in venture capital projects. The professional investor is one who has fallen hand and foot in a speculative bubble.

We can see it in the large Arab investment funds buying football teams and they satisfy their whims at the check book or in the start up market. The bag goes its own way and this, this time maybe if it is different.

Proof of this in the great disparity of stock market indicators that coexist at the extremes. For example, if we look at the model of Jeremy Siegel We live in the most undervalued market since 1974.

The spread between SP Commodities Index and the SP500 marks a negative relative behavior of raw materials at historical lows. We see this bias in practically all indicators that refer to value as opposed to growth.

Even in a curious phenomenon that we see in the silver / gold ratio, in which silver is trading at all-time lows relative to its differential with gold, losing the usual correlation between both assets. Both extremism is not accidental and in fact, it explains many things.

An example of this can be seen in Telefónica. No one is considering buying Telefónica, a technically bearish company, at the moment.

However, what is the reason the market loves Cellnex? The site market is extremely inflated and although the income statement of Cellnex does not explain its capitalization, it does not stop surprising that Cellnex It is worth the same on the stock market as Telefónica.

Telefónica has through Telxius a similar number of sites as Cellnex. Does that mean that Telefónica is worth 0? At current prices, Telefónica has already ratified its dividend, which today offers a 10% return to its shareholders (with negative rates, it is still amazing).

For those skeptics of value investing, clinging to the benefits of buying only what goes up, it would be good to analyze things a little. The merger of Telefónica with Liberty has valued Telefónica’s assets, which are valued at around 15,000 million euros, which is significant if we consider that the UK accounts for 15% of the Spanish operator’s business.

What is the value then of the assets of Germany, Spain, Latam and Brazil? I tell you Telefónica is worth 73,000 million and not the 20,000 million that is publicly traded.

Of course many of you will rightly wonder that Telefónica’s debt is a wrong. And they are not right, but isn’t Telefónica proving that it has the capacity to spare to pay dividends and reduce its debt?

The operator could leave the debt below 30,000 million once the merger with Liberty in the UK is finished, something that demonstrates the good work done by Pallete, despite the fact that it despite the market.

I don’t mean to tell you to buy Telefónica, Unlike. I am aware that buying technology on the Nasdaq100 is what works, but what if this time is no different?

At Blackbird Bank we are clear that you have to take advantage of the technical inertia of the marketBut we cannot ignore the value opportunities it offers us; ignoring the excellent traditional companies that in some cases get to capitalize, below their cash situation.

Something absolutely unheard of! Perhaps a particularly value-biased mixed strategy may not be to your liking in the short term. But If you use the audacity of patience, you will surely see how volatility today turns into extraordinary results tomorrow.

*** Marc Ribes is CEO of Blackbird Bank.

