The audacious campaign of an erotic waffle shop in Madrid: they propose “anticipated erections”

Next Tuesday, May 4, the elections to elect the XII Assembly of the Community of Madrid, after, for the first time, the regional presidency of Madrid has made use of the presidential prerogative to call early elections.

In contrast to the turbulent political panorama that the Community is experiencing, An erotic waffle maker from Madrid has taken advantage of the impending elections to launch a bold, humorous ad campaign.

Campaign image

Kikita is an ice cream-waffle shop located on Preciados street in Madrid that has joined the fashion of waffles shaped like genitals: after the success of La Pollería de Chueca with its “pollofres” and its “coñofres”, this establishment has put on sale its “pollikis” and “chochikis” with a variety of flavors, syrups and toppings.

To promote its peculiar product, Kikita has counted on the creative agency Amundsen to devise a campaign according to the provocative and casual style of the company that it reaches the whole world: and what else, apart from sex, obsess over adults? Exactly, politics.

The next Madrid elections have been the perfect excuse to deploy a graphic campaign in the style of electoral posters that the parties stick all over the walls of the city, but in this case with personalized messages, double meanings and puns for the candidates.

“Isabel, we do know how to provoke”; “Rocío, you are going to be very progressive” or “Angel, you are going to eat something very fat” are some of the “slogans” with which they have wallpaper strategic locations in the urban center such as Plaza de Callao, Calle Gran Vía or the Santo Domingo metro.

With this campaign, Kikita aims to “gain notoriety and take advantage of the political-social situation to get closer to society”, displaying a style consistent with the declaration of intent with which the company is described: “Break taboos and naturalize sexuality, in an inclusive environment in which everyone is welcome and accepted”.

Via Kikita

