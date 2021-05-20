the auction for the first Blue Origin flight already reaches 2.8 million dollars

Taking a 10-minute walk around space is not going to be cheap at all. The first manned flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft is expected to take place on July 20., the company founded by Jeff Bezos, and those who go inside are going to have to pay a fortune for that privilege.

In fact, the auction to get a ticket, which began a fortnight ago, already allows us to see how much the bids are for being the first space tourist of this unique project. The price is of course very special, and the auction puts it right now at 2.8 million dollars, and it is likely to rise considerably higher.

And that there are still weeks for the auction to close

The auction of that ticket consists of three phases. The first, which started on May 5, was “sealed” and you couldn’t see the bid amounts, so you were bidding blindly. Since yesterday that bid is “not sealed” and online, which allows us to see the value that those bids are reaching.

At the time of writing That bid is already 2.8 million dollars, but there is still a lot left for the process to finish. On June 10 the deadline for unsealed auctions closes, but it is that two days later a live auction will take place that will definitively determine who gets the ticket to be one of the crew of that first space tourism trip of the Blue Origin ship.

On the company’s website they explain that the auction money will be donated to the Blue Origin foundation called ‘Club for the Future’, which aims to “inspire future generations to pursue STEM careers and help invent the future of life in space.”

It will be interesting to see how much the price of that space ticket is, but what is clear is that Being a space tourist will be available to very few For a long time.

