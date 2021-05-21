The auction for being the first space tourist of Blue Origin has already reached 3 million dollars (and what is left)

As expected, the price of the ticket to be the first passenger through space aboard the New Shepard ship was not going to be cheap at all, but we also did not know that it would reach 2.8 million dollars in what has been open the auction period.

It’s only been two weeks since the Blue Origin company, owned by Amazon owner and lord Jeff Bezos, opened the auction to get a ticket. Whoever finally gets hold of him will follow in the footsteps of American millionaire Dennis Tito, who on April 30, 2001 arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) via a Russian Soyuz rocket, becoming the world’s first space tourist.

It is clear that this is a game for large wallets and we mortals will have to settle for having fun watching the price of the ticket go up. Something that, by the way, could not be done until yesterday, well From May 5 to May 20, the auction was ‘sealed’ and the amounts of the bids could not be seen – they were bidding blindly-. Now you can from the same page of Blue origin.

There are two more weeks left to raise the already exorbitant price of the ticket. If you follow the same course, the price will probably double or even triple, knowing the company, we can expect a shocking result that exceeds 8 figures. If all goes according to plan, the ‘winner’ it will take off on the New Shepard spacecraft on July 20.

What will the trip be like?

The flight will take just 10 minutes on board will be five astronauts and the lucky tourist, who together will travel beyond the Kármán line, which many consider the limit between space and the Earth’s atmosphere, about 160 kilometers above the surface of our planet.

The most interesting thing is that the tourist will experience weightlessness in the first person and will be able to see the planet Earth from a distant view with their own eyes. You better enjoy these million dollar views, because after a few minutes, the ship will descend homeward and land at a location prepared by Blue Origin in West Texas. It should be noted that both the carrier rocket and the ship are reusable.

Is it safe to travel on the New Shepard ship?

The truth is that if you want to travel to space because you are passionate about the universe and space technology, it is cheaper for you to move to where it is necessary and pay the tuition for a career linked to Engineering, Mathematics, Physics or Biology than to pay millions for a trip.

Costs aside, security is a factor that no one can assure you 100% either. Even if The New Shephard ship has successfully launched and landed 15 test missions, never launched and landed with humans inside.

Of course, we will be attentive to the live auction that will take place on June 12 to see who finally wins the long-awaited ticket. In addition, it will be interesting to see how much the price of that space ticket is. Yes indeed, Blue origin has clarified that the auction money will be donated to the foundation from Blue Origin called ‘Club for the Future’, whose goal is to “inspire future generations to pursue STEM careers and help invent the future of life in space.”

