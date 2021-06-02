The ATV returns: New Kymco MXU 700

I will admit it, the new MXU 700 seems amazing to me. My teeth get very long just looking at the appearance of the new Kymco ATV but not only that, my imagination flies high thinking about how it has to be to drive it. I, who stayed a few years ago on the rear rigid axle, see a modern ATV like this and honestly think how much they have improved. Looking at this Kymco and others like the Segway Snarler, I begin to believe that the ATV is back at it again.

Design

Its lines are very modern, with a look aggressive and gross, at least it inspires me a lot of desire for adventure, to go out and explore those secret tracks that take you away from people to end up on top of a mountain. Wading, going to the rescue of a friend who has been stranded, makes me want to have trouble.

Engine and transmission

Power comes out of a motor 700cc what generates 46.60Cv at 7,500rpm and that thanks to its primary transmission by continuous variator with automatic centrifugal clutch Y two developments + reverse it will transmit the power to the wheels in a forceful way.

Offroad skills

It has what it takes, a excess power motor, system of Connectable 4×4, reduction gearbox and front differential lock. I have to say that the latter has surprised me a lot, since as far as I have come in the field of ATVs, the common denominator was always rear differential lock (or rigid axle) and if the brand wanted to go for a note, it was also added the striker. This makes sense since when we go up somewhat more technical trialeras, the 373Kg of weight will be loaded on the rear of the vehicle, so if in this case we must overcome an obstacle only one rear wheel, it is very likely that by not having a lock of the rear differential, one of the wheels remains idle and the one with the ability to drive remains immobile. In cases like this (which are very common) the front end helps, but not much since it does not have a lot of weight pushing those tires towards the ground so in many cases, it will only skid causing possible unwanted side slides.

This is obviously pure theory, as I have not had the pleasure of testing this ATV on my terrain. It would be very interesting to see his ability to climb technical trialeras, since that is the only doubt that raises me no rear lock. The truth is that in other situations, as it is, it has the potential to be a real beast. Another advantage is the new arrangement of the fuel tank, which is now located under the seat. This noticeably lowers the center of gravity, which will help a lot in the offroad handling of the ATV. The power steering riding an ATV is a blast. Let’s not fool ourselves, it does not cost much to turn the handlebar without it, but it is true that having tried it on other ATVs it is greatly appreciated.

Onroad skills

Asphalt has always been the nemesis of ATVs, rigid axles, constantly locked differentials added to high centers of gravity to position themselves as rather clumsy and treacherous vehicles on curvy roads. But, obviously technology advances and above all, it jumps from one vehicle to another in the form of a waterfall, for example, ABS was first seen in airplanes, then trucks, then cars, motorcycles and finally, ATVs. The same has happened with the differentials, traction controls and other systems that if they are not already integrated into the common ATV’s, they will be in a few years. So I think that the experience of driving this ATV on the road will have nothing to do with what it was a few years ago.

If we think about the lowered center of gravity of this particular ATV, as well as the rear differential, the ABS system, the electronic power steering, the independent suspension both front and rear, we can realize that at least in the paper, This ATV has everything you need to not only be a faithful companion on country routes, but also on road routes.