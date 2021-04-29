The attempt by a sector of the CGPJ to bring the PSOE and Podemos reform to the Constitutional Court fails, which limits its power

The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) will not raise a conflict of powers against Congress or ask the Ombudsman to file an unconstitutionality appeal against the law with which PSOE and Podemos decided to limit their power while the 20 members and the president they were in office, as is currently the case. All this, despite criticism of the law from the body’s own legal office and from more than 2,500 judges.

In an extraordinary plenary session held this Wednesday, the eight judges who forced its celebration they have been left alone in their request to raise the war against the Executive’s articles to the Constitution, which came into force at the beginning of this month and which prevents them, among other things, from continuing to make appointments until the body is renewed. According to judicial sources, the result has been eight votes in favor and the other 13, against.

The conflict of attributions raised by the proponents had the antecedent occurred in 1985. The Council then appealed against Congress, as was being asked to do this time, and the conflict took a year to resolve, a timeframe that threatened to be similar this time. And, if a favorable outcome to the conflict had come out, they should first have required Congress to withdraw the law wait a month and only if the Chamber decided to continue the same, raise the conflict to the Constitutional Court.

The magistrates have also refused to request the Ombudsman to interpose an appeal of unconstitutionality, since the Council was not entitled to present it by itself. The failure of the vote on Wednesday contrasts with the report requested by the president of the CGPJ and the Supreme Court, Charles Lesmes, and carried out by the legal office. In the document, it was warned that the law could lead to his “atrophy and paralysis“.

“[La reforma] may lead to the undesirable consequence of the atrophy and paralysis of the CGPJ by being deprived of the possibility of exercising its powers “, it could be read in the document, that although did not enter to assess the constitutional adjustment of the rule ensured that the Council, even while in office, should have powers “close” to those it would have if it had been renewed.

The reform of the Executive, which counted with the support in the Congress of 196 deputies (the absolute majority stands at 176), also raised the criticism of three of the four judicial associations, which represent more than 2,500 judges. In a letter sent to the European Union, They even asked Spain for a sanctioning procedure, although the greatest criticism was towards the bill, already withdrawn, with which the Government intended to reduce the parliamentary results from a qualified majority of 3/5 to an absolute majority to renew the body.

The withdrawal of this proposal was announced by the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, on April 20 at the press conference after the Council of Ministers. “To avoid the floodlights, it will be proposed to the groups [PSOE y Unidas Podemos] that they withdraw it, “he said. asked for another reform so that at least half of the members of the CGPJ were chosen by the judges themselves, a request to which the main associations join.