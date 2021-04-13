The attacks are “specific cases” and seven other pearls of Ayuso on the LGTBI collective

Isabel Díaz Ayuso with the LGTBI flag in the background. (Photo: Getty Images)

Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s campaign slogan “communism or freedom” magically became “diversity and freedom” this weekend. The Popular Party set up a stand in Madrid’s Calle Fuencarral, near the Chueca neighborhood, as part of its campaign for the elections to the Madrid Assembly on May 4.

In it you could see flags and emblems of the LGBTI community such as the trans, bisexual flag and, of course, the rainbow flag itself. This attracted much criticism and was branded as pinkwashing – a marketing strategy that uses LGTBI rights to give a facelift. It is enough to remember that the PP has not always shown itself as a defender of the rights of the collective: it opposed equal marriage and is currently “concerned” about the trans law.

Ayuso has had his own little pearls about the group, which he has never openly supported, and about which he has hinted at certain reluctance in the face of measures that seek to end discrimination such as LGTBI education.

LGTBIphobic attacks are “specific cases”

On July 2, 2020, Isa Serra asked Ayuso in the Madrid Assembly about the measures he intends to launch in favor of LGTBI people and the support he receives from the extreme right, clearly against the group.

The response of the regional president was that this issue was not a priority.

“We have not asked the sexual condition of our heroes throughout the pandemic because we have all fought together and the specific cases of aggression today are dealt with by the law, the police and the solidarity of all,” he declared.

The truth is that only until March 11, 2021, the Madrid Observatory against LGTBIphobia has registered 23 hate incidents in the Community of Madrid. It …

